ISIS Killed Children When They Bombed A Popular Ice Cream Shop During Ramadan

ISIS has claimed twin attacks on the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday, which killed more than 20 people during the holy month of Ramadan. New agencies citing anonymous officials reported that between 13 and 15 people were killed — including children — and dozens more were injured when a car bomb was detonated near a busy ice cream shop in the city's Karrada commercial district just after 12 a.m. Tuesday morning (5 p.m. ET Monday).

Other videos from the scene showed a significant number of injured people laying on the ground and on benches outside the shop, and a young girl wandering around in a daze, AP reported.



As Muslims fast in daylight hours during Ramadan, families will often stay up into the early hours of the morning, and visit shops and eateries such as the one targeted in the attack. In recent years, Ramadan has seen an increase in violence in Iraq.



ISIS claimed the attack on its Amaq news outlet, saying it targeted a "gathering of Shia," the majority Muslim group in Iraq, whom the militants consider to be heretic, Al Jazeera reported.



US diplomat Brett McGurk — an envoy of the global coalition to counter ISIS — condemned the bombing on Twitter.

