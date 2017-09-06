These Satellite Images Show Just How Powerful Hurricane Irma Is

The sheer strength of the hurricane was captured from space by NASA's satellites, with the agency releasing stunning images via its social media accounts on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.



NASA's SPoRT project — or Short-term Prediction Research And Transition Center, which helps the weather forecasting community use NASA observations and research to improve their short-term predictions — released satellite footage of the sun casting a shadow on the eye of the storm on Tuesday evening.



SPoRT said the Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph as the eye approached landfall in Barbuda on Wednesday morning.



The agency also released a zoomed-out view of the clip.

