Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
World

Gunmen And Suicide Bombers Have Attacked The Parliament And A Major Shrine In Iran's Capital

The country's state media have reported several dead and wounded, as well as hostages taken, in rare attacks in Tehran.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Francis Whittaker
Francis Whittaker
BuzzFeed News Reporter
A gunmen stands at a window in the Iranian parliament building
Fars News Agency, Omid Vahabzadeh via AP

A gunmen stands at a window in the Iranian parliament building

Gunmen armed with assault rifles and suicide vests attacked Iran’s parliament and the ornate mausoleum of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in what appeared to be a rare coordinated twin terror attack on high-profile symbols of Iranian power and history.

Three shooters fought their way into the highly-fortified parliament building on Wednesday morning, making their way into the corridors, opening fire, and wounding three people — two of whom were members of the Iranian revolutionary guard, the ILNA news agency reported.

Photo shows moment of explosion today by alleged suicide bomber at Khomeini mausoleum south of Tehran
Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 @borzou

Photo shows moment of explosion today by alleged suicide bomber at Khomeini mausoleum south of Tehran

Reply Retweet Favorite

MPs were shut in the parliament's chamber — one MP tweeted that the parliamentary session proceeded despite gunfire ringing out through the building.

The attackers are still reported to be in the building two hours after the siege began. Some reports suggest at least four people have been killed so far, and attackers have taken hostages.

Attackers appeared to be shooting from the building's windows.

Footage showing that terrorists are surrounded in #Iran's parliament & security forces are there. #Tehran… https://t.co/UGfn96kDQH
Abas Aslani @AbasAslani

Footage showing that terrorists are surrounded in #Iran's parliament & security forces are there. #Tehran… https://t.co/UGfn96kDQH

Reply Retweet Favorite

Moments after the parliament attack began, ILNA reported that three or four shooters had entered the Khomeini mausoleum and opened fire. Another attacker detonated a suicide bomb in a nearby bank, the head of the shrine's press office told state media.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks via Amaq, a news agency closely affiliated with the group, according to the SITE Intelligence Group. However, it has provided to evidence to support its claim.

BREAKING: #ISIS claimed its first attack in #Iran, reporting through 'Amaq that its fighters hit the Khomeini shrin… https://t.co/u38aAHLZ4r
SITE Intel Group @siteintelgroup

BREAKING: #ISIS claimed its first attack in #Iran, reporting through 'Amaq that its fighters hit the Khomeini shrin… https://t.co/u38aAHLZ4r

Reply Retweet Favorite

The situation at both the parliament and the shrine remain confusing, and there are conflicting reports on whether all the attackers have been killed or arrested.

Google Maps/BuzzFeed News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Francis Whittaker is a homepage editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Francis Whittaker at francis.whittaker@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World