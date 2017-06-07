Gunmen And Suicide Bombers Have Attacked The Parliament And A Major Shrine In Iran's Capital

Share On more Share On more

Gunmen armed with assault rifles and suicide vests attacked Iran’s parliament and the ornate mausoleum of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in what appeared to be a rare coordinated twin terror attack on high-profile symbols of Iranian power and history. Three shooters fought their way into the highly-fortified parliament building on Wednesday morning, making their way into the corridors, opening fire, and wounding three people — two of whom were members of the Iranian revolutionary guard, the ILNA news agency reported.

Photo shows moment of explosion today by alleged suicide bomber at Khomeini mausoleum south of Tehran

MPs were shut in the parliament's chamber — one MP tweeted that the parliamentary session proceeded despite gunfire ringing out through the building.



The attackers are still reported to be in the building two hours after the siege began. Some reports suggest at least four people have been killed so far, and attackers have taken hostages.



Attackers appeared to be shooting from the building's windows.

