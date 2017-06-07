Gunmen And Suicide Bombers Have Attacked The Parliament And A Major Shrine In Iran's Capital

Gunmen armed with assault rifles and suicide vests attacked Iran’s parliament and the ornate mausoleum of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in what appeared to be a rare coordinated twin terror attack on high-profile symbols of Iranian power and history.
Three shooters fought their way into the highly-fortified parliament building on Wednesday morning, making their way into the corridors, opening fire, and wounding three people — two of whom were members of the Iranian revolutionary guard, the ILNA news agency reported.
MPs were shut in the parliament's chamber — one MP tweeted that the parliamentary session proceeded despite gunfire ringing out through the building.
The attackers are still reported to be in the building two hours after the siege began. Some reports suggest at least four people have been killed so far, and attackers have taken hostages.
Attackers appeared to be shooting from the building's windows.
Moments after the parliament attack began, ILNA reported that three or four shooters had entered the Khomeini mausoleum and opened fire. Another attacker detonated a suicide bomb in a nearby bank, the head of the shrine's press office told state media.
ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks via Amaq, a news agency closely affiliated with the group, according to the SITE Intelligence Group. However, it has provided to evidence to support its claim.
The situation at both the parliament and the shrine remain confusing, and there are conflicting reports on whether all the attackers have been killed or arrested.
