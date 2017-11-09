UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson praised Donald Trump during an appearance on right-wing morning show Fox and Friends, which is a personal favourite of the US president. When asked a question about the reception Trump received on his visits abroad compared to negative press at home, Johnson said: "I think you have got to realise that the American president is just one of the huge great global brands. "He is penetrating corners of the global consciousness that I think few other presidents have ever done." Johnson also spoke positively about Trump's Twitter use: "His method of tweeting early in the morning — no matter how rambunctious those tweets may be — they are communicating with people. "And, yes, a lot of people don't like it, but a lot of people relate to it. And in an age when people are being turned off politics, it's more direct, and more communicative than a lot of previous presidents have managed."

Trump is unlikely to have watched Johnson's words of praise, however, as he is currently in China as part of a 12-day tour of Asia.

Johnson is in the US to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, but the interview did not address the growing storm surrounding comments he made about British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is detained in Iran.



Last week, Johnson wrongly said that Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been "teaching people journalism" — a comment which Iranian state TV today said was "proof" of a British plot. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family members have said Johnson's comments could see the Iranians double her five-year sentence.



However, Johnson did speak about Trump's rumoured meeting with Vladimir Putin in Vietnam, where it is hoped they will address the Syria conflict.



"I'm all in favour of contacts," he said. "If a meeting is going to go ahead, that would be a great thing. Don't reward Russia too early. Keep the pressure on Russia."