These Are The Victims Of The Berlin Truck Attack

On Monday, 12 people died after a man drove a truck into a busy Christmas market in Berlin's Breitscheidplatz in what authorities say is a likely terrorist attack.

German police have yet to release details of all those who were killed, but this is what we know about those who have been identified so far.





Daliya Elyakim, 60

Daliya Elyakim, from Herzliya, Israel and believed to be in her 60s, had initially been reported as missing after the attack.

On Thursday, Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed that she had been among those killed, according to Haaretz.

Her husband Rami, also in his 60s and pictured above with his wife, was wounded and remains in hospital.

Their two children had flown to Berlin following the attack earlier in the week.

Aliza Ginis, who was identified as a friend and neighbor of the couple, was reported to have told Israel’s Ynetnews: “I was in shock when I heard about the attack and I didn’t know that it was them. When I realized who it was I just broke out into tears.”

“By the time I got home I missed the children who had already left for Berlin about ten minutes before. We were good friends. Knowing each other for 30 years made us like family.”`

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said he had received word of Daliya Elyakim’s death “with great sadness”, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Lukasz Urban, a 37-year-old Polish truck driver, was found dead in the cab of the truck with gunshot and stab wounds and a swollen, bloodied face.

He had been behind the wheel of the vehicle earlier in the evening, and worked for the company who owned it.

The owner of the company, Ariel Zurawksi, who was also Urban’s cousin, was asked by German authorities to identify his relative, and told reporters that his wounds indicated “it was really clear he was fighting for his life.

Another colleague told Polish state TV he believed the truck had been hijacked.

“I believe he would not give up the vehicle and would defend [it] to the end if it were attacked,” said the company’s manager, Lukasz Wasik, in comments to Poland’s state channel TVP.

Wasik also said Urban was a “good,” “quiet,” “honest person devoted to his work.”

Zurawski, pictured above showing reporters the last picture taken of his cousin, said that Urban was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Urban leaves behind a wife and an 18-year-old son.

Other victims

No further details on the identities of victims have been officially released by authorities as yet.



However, German tabloid Bild reported Wednesday that a 65-year-old woman from Neuss, North Rhine-Westphalia was among the dead, and that her son had been wounded.



The interior ministry of the state of Brandenberg also said two of its citizens were killed, but did not reveal their names. They include a 32-year-old man from Brandenburg an der Havel, and a 53-year-old woman from Dahme-Spreewald, the BBC reported.



A 31-year-old Italian woman called Fabrizia di Lorenzo, who worked in Germany for a transport company, was confirmed as missing by the Italian foreign ministry.

Her family lost contact with her after the attack on Monday, and her phone and transport pass were found in Breitscheidplatz.



#Berlin. my cousin (Fabrizia Di Lorenzo) not replying to us since yesterday night. Some1 found her phone and metro pass on the site. #help — thebitstreamer (@thebitstreamer)

Di Lorenzo’s mother and brother have travelled Berlin to identify her, and her father Gaetano told Italian newspaper La Repubbica that the family were “waiting for confirmation” and under “no illusions.”





