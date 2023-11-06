  • Quiz badge

You Can Only Save One Iconic Menu Item From These American Chain Restaurants And Trust Me, It Won’t Be Easy

Texas Roadhouse rolls deserve to be in the hall of fame!

flowersandsunshine
by flowersandsunshine

Community Contributor

BuzzFeed Community Team
Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

PS: Did I leave out any of your favorite chain restaurants or iconic menu items? If so, comment because I want to know your favs!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community