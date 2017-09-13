FYI, Your Hymen Probably Never Actually Broke

The hymen can be quite noticeable when you're very young, but due to hormones, by the time you're around 25 your hymen probably will have shrunk (technical term: atrophied) to a size where it's barely noticeable at all, whether you've had sex or not.

"The hymen is a thin, flexible piece of tissue that changes with time and exposure to oestrogen in puberty," Olson says. "It can stretch and tear easily. By the time you first have sex, it may already be undetectable."