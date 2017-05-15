A British Athlete Says This Tory Councillor Who Was Suspended For Racism Compared Her To A Scarecrow

Share On more Share On more

A Tory MP who made racist comments on Twitter during Eurovision Song Contest will be investigated by the police for a potential hate crime.

Annoyed that Ireland's jury gave no points to the UK's act, Lucie Jones, Cllr Nick Harrington wrote: "#Eurovision2017 thanks Ireland. You can keep your f'king gypsies! Hard border coming folks!"

Cllr Nick Harrington has been suspended by Cllr Andrew Mobbs, Leader of Warwick District Council, pending a full investigation (1/2)

Warwick district council was forced to apologise for Harrington's behaviour, and the leader of the council, Andrew Mobbs, suspended Harrington from the Conservative group for six months following his comments.

He has also been suspended by the Conservative party pending an investigation, a party spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

A spokesperson for Warwick district council said in a statement that it had been advised that Harrington’s tweet is under investigation by Warwickshire police as a potential hate crime.

"Consequently, the Council will await the outcome of that investigation before it considers any further action," the statement added.