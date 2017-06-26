Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

The Public Raised Nearly £10,000 For A Woman Who Had Acid Thrown In Her Face On Her Birthday

Resham Khan and her cousin were attacked with acid on on her 21st birthday, leaving them with life-changing injuries.

Posted on
Fiona Rutherford
Fiona Rutherford
BuzzFeed News Reporter

After a woman and her cousin were attacked with acid on her 21st birthday, leaving them both with life-changing injuries, the public have stepped in to raise nearly £10,000 in a day.

GoFundMe

Resham Khan – a business management student at the University of Manchester – had recently returned to London after an exchange year in Cyprus.

She had wanted to spend time with her mum and her cousin, Jameel Muhktar, for her 21st birthday.

GoFundMe

On the morning of Wednesday 21 June, Khan and Muhktar said they were waiting at traffic lights in a car when sulphuric acid was thrown through their car windows.

On Twitter, Khan went into more detail about the incident: "A man threw acid through my window and then went round to [my cousin's] and threw more. The pain was excruciating I was struggling to close the window. My cousin struggled to get us away. I saw my clothes burn away in front of me."

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
GoFundMe

Khan went on to say that her cousin tried to get the car away from the perpetrator, but the vehicle crashed.

"He put his foot down as we were coming onto a dual carriageway but the pain took over and we crashed," she said.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
GoFundMe

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise £30,000 to help both Khan and her cousin with their recovery. Khan was due to begin a new job but after the acid attack she is now unable to take her post.

The crowdfunding page was set up by Khan's former classmate Daniel Mann. In a statement he described the attack as "absolutely horrific". He also said the public response to the crowdfund has been "incredible".

GoFundMe

"[Khan] is so overwhelmed with the thousands of messages of love and support she has received and the hundreds who have donated on GoFundMe," he said.

"She wants to thank everyone from the bottom of her heart who has either donated, shared or prayed for her in this difficult period," he added.

In a statement the Met police said they were called around 9.15am on Wednesday to reports that two occupants of a car had been sprayed with a corrosive substance in Tollgate Road, E16.

They also said that the Met's territorial support group had executed a warrant at an address in E16 on the afternoon of 21 June in connection with the incident, but that there were no arrests. The Met's inquiries continue.

Khan and Mann have both been contacted for comment.

Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews