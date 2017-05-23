The People Of Manchester Are Responding To The Concert Attack With Acts Of Kindness

As soon as Jackie Goodwin heard the news of the attack, which has left 22 people dead, she opened her sandwich shop to offer hot drinks and sandwiches to police officers and ambulance staff who had been working through the night to help the victims.

“I know all their faces, and I know they must’ve been up all night, and I know they would’ve normally come into my shop,” she said.

Goodwin told BuzzFeed News that the ambulance station is just around the corner from her sandwich shop, which means she regularly gets members of the emergency services popping in for a cup of tea.

"I want people to spread the word and let them know that they can stop in and have a brew, or even take it away. Hopefully my message will get through to the people who have not had a brew or a break all night."

Rabbi bringing tea for police at the cordon. "We are Manchester. We are together"

Goodwin wasn't the only one. Rabbi Shneur from the Chabad Lubavitch synagogue was handing out coffees to police officers at the cordon around Manchester Arena.

"We are Manchester, we stand together," he told BuzzFeed News. "Today we're going to stand stronger and taller and get out and do that extra bit of kindness."

He said of the attack: "It's devastating. There's terrorism going on across the world and it's only through standing together and standing up for what's right that we'll have a world that's beautiful."

He added: "Every race, every religion, every colour, we stand together for kindness and goodness and denounce this terrible act."