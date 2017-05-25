The Mum Of A Teen Killed In The Manchester Attack Made A Heartbreaking Speech

At a vigil in the family's home town on Wednesday evening, Olivia's mother Charlotte urged the community not to let the attack beat them.

"From myself, Paul, Olivia's stepdad, from all my children, and Olivia's dad who's not here, I can't thank you enough for all you've done for us, for being here, giving us your support, for sharing her everywhere," she said.



"This is such a hard time for us. I had to come, I didn't know what to do, I don't know where to be, I don't know what to do. I just knew – something told me I had to come here. I can see Olivia's friends there."