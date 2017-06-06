People Have A Lot Of Questions About Theresa May's "Naughty" Confession

In an interview with ITV prime minister Theresa May made a shocking confession: The naughtiest thing she's ever done is... run through some wheat fields.
"Nobody is ever perfectly behaved are they?" she said. "I have to confess when me and my friends used to run through the fields of wheat, the farmers weren't too pleased about that."
Of course, Twitter started making jokes.
Others were expecting her answer to be different.
Most people weren't too convinced. They wondered whether running through wheat with her mates was the only thing farmers would be upset about.
In fact, pretty much everyone was like 'nope, can't relate'.
Others thought there might be a darker meaning behind her seemingly innocent confession about running through fields of wheat as a youth.
While others thought her confession might've meant something completely different.
A lot of other people took the opportunity to make some political points.
Either way, it's unlikely we'll look at wheat or Theresa May in the same way again.
