People Have A Lot Of Questions About Theresa May's "Naughty" Confession

"Nobody is ever perfectly behaved are they?" Prime minister Theresa May told ITV shortly before revealing the naughtiest thing she's ever done is run through some wheat fields.

Posted on
Fiona Rutherford
Fiona Rutherford
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In an interview with ITV prime minister Theresa May made a shocking confession: The naughtiest thing she's ever done is... run through some wheat fields.

"Nobody is ever perfectly behaved are they?" she said. "I have to confess when me and my friends used to run through the fields of wheat, the farmers weren't too pleased about that."

ITV

Of course, Twitter started making jokes.

Tim @CookPassTim

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were expecting her answer to be different.

Most people weren't too convinced. They wondered whether running through wheat with her mates was the only thing farmers would be upset about.

In fact, pretty much everyone was like 'nope, can't relate'.

Others thought there might be a darker meaning behind her seemingly innocent confession about running through fields of wheat as a youth.

While others thought her confession might've meant something completely different.

A lot of other people took the opportunity to make some political points.

Either way, it's unlikely we'll look at wheat or Theresa May in the same way again.

@Brenda_Kelly / Twitter

Fiona Rutherford is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Fiona Rutherford at fiona.rutherford@buzzfeed.com.

