27 Things Reviewers Had So Much Fun Using Outside With Their Kids

Popular products from this list
An RC remote control car that works on all terrains, even sand, so it can go with you on that trip to the beach you've been dying to take all winter long. The 360-degree rotating wheels allow it to move in all directions. An unstoppable car for your unstoppable kids.
A retro toss-and-catch game to teach hand-eye coordination with easy-to-catch Velcro balls and paddles. They are waterproof, too, so you can use them in your pool or take them to the beach or lake.
A Franklin Tee-ball set for your little slugger to take a swing this season. This grow-with-me set has a two-step program to teach your child to keep their eye on the ball and encourage fun exercise. Batterrrrrrr up! ⚾️💨
1. A toy lawn mower because it blows bubbles, makes real mowing sounds, and aids as a walker for little ones who still need a little assistance. And when you are mowing the lawn, your little helper can assist.
2. A Nerf dino dart blaster because having a Nerf gun war is a solid playtime staple of childhood, and every kiddo deserves to have one. This particular triceratops blaster will be your dino-loving child's fave new toy.
3. A trampoline that comes with a basketball hoop?! You'll shoot and score by buying this for your rambunctious littles. Not to worry, though — its netting, padded poles, and covered springs will keep your children safe while jumping out all that energy.
4. An LED light-up flying disc so when the sun goes down, it doesn't mean playtime is over. Watch the disc light up the summer sky as you toss it around with family and friends.
5. A rocket launcher you can use to keep the youngins entertained for hours. It soars up to 100 feet, and kids need only to stomp or jump on the rocket launcher to shoot the foam projectile into the sky. Use it during a get-together (like the reviewer below) and keep the kids occupied as they take turns blasting off. 🚀
6. A swing set with a slide so you can bring the park to your own backyard. Enjoy some family bonding while watching the whole gang swing *and* slide the day away.
7. A Franklin Tee-ball set for your little slugger to take a swing this season. This grow-with-me set has a two-step program to teach your child to keep their eye on the ball and encourage fun exercise. Batterrrrrrr up! ⚾️💨
8. Or an NHL hockey set if your kiddo is ready to win a Stanley Cup. The set includes goal nets, hockey sticks, and hockey balls. The adjustable hockey sticks will grow with your children, so this will last for years to come. The nets can also be used for soccer goals, so it's really a 2-in-1.
9. A kids' faux bow and arrow so they can get active outside with some archery. The six arrows can shoot up to 120 feet but have foam tips to provide safety.
10. A ride-on-car rollercoaster that the kids will for sure fall in love with, but honestly, you might, too. They simply climb the steps, board the car, and roll down the track. Expect smiles from ear to ear. Hot tip: This would be the perfect toy to keep the kids busy during your 4th of July BBQ. 🎢
11. A four-pack of reusable water balloons for the perfect outdoor activity on a hot day. Water balloons leave such a mess with all the tiny pieces to clean up after the fun is over, but not with these reusable guys! You can even try using them in the pool or during bath time as well.
12. A bubble wand set that comes with multiple wands so the family can all play together. Each wand is different so everyone can create a range of bubbles — or the adults can wield the wands while the kids try to catch or pop the bubbles. 🫧
13. A Twister Splash for a spin on your classic game of Twister. An entertaining game to not only play but watch as well. If the kids aren't ready for a game of Twister yet, they can use it as a fun water activity to run through on warm days as well.
14. A retro toss-and-catch game to teach hand-eye coordination with easy-to-catch Velcro balls and paddles. They are waterproof, too, so you can use them in your pool or take them to the beach or lake.
15. A set of jumbo sidewalk chalk so you and the family can get creative on an oversized canvas. The kids can draw *and* color — *or* play fun games like tic-tac-toe, hangman, and hopscotch.
16. A scavenger hunt game that gives clues like "Something that is heavier than a leaf? Something round?” so the whole family can be on the hunt. Whoever finds the item keeps the clue, and the first person to seven clues wins the game! It's the perfect activity for camping trips, too!
17. A cottage playhouse with working shutters and a door so your little one can play house. Invite your child's friends over for a playdate and watch them socialize and use their imagination playing house.
18. An activity table complete with a picnic table top you can remove to reveal two activity bins. These can be filled with sand, water, or toys — and the umbrella will keep your kiddos shaded from the sun during the day and provide ambiance while they enjoy a delightful evening dinner al fresco.
19. A sandbox with benches and a canopy for some classic (and well-shaded) outdoor playtime. Add some sand toys and shovels for extra fun, and help your child build a sandcastle (you can even sit on the benches so you can play sans achy back).
20. A game of Yard Pong that's fun for the whole family while being compact and easy to bring along wherever you're headed during your summer vacation. Take it on camping trips, like the review below did.
21. A gardening play set so your child can assist (or at least pretend to assist) you in the yard. Your budding kiddo will love being able to help you plant flowers or grow veggies.
22. A glow-in-the-dark capture the flag aka a fun game for older kids (and adults, too) to play at night. Grab the littles and head outside on a warm summer evening — and like the reviewer below said, they will be begging you to buy another set so they can invite even more family and friends to play.
This set includes 10 premium team bracelets (five red and five blue), three amber color territory markers, two flag cubes, two jail markers, and one premium storage bucket.
Promising review: "I bought this for our kids to enjoy with their friends...well, we adults have had a blast playing with them. The kids love it! The adults love it! This adds another layer of fun to the old-fashioned favorite! My kids are begging me to buy another set so they can have all their friends over for a massive neighborhood game of capture the flag." —MMcB
Get it from Amazon for $42.99.
23. An epic shark water slide that's 15 feet of fun. Slide down the mouth of the shark on the inflatable boogie boards and enjoy a surf's up activity for the whole family.
Promising review: "Y'ALL... This thing is the bomb! I have three wild children who jump and bounce on anything inflated, and this thing has lasted MONTHS. It was super easy to blow up and assemble (recommend having a pump). The kids LOVE it. We play on it, if not every day, every other day. My kids play on it for hours. Once it's blown up, you just have to hook up the hose, and it's ready to go. This thing is so durable. I'm sure it'll pop eventually, but it's going strong! Initially, I was a little taken aback by the price, but now that we've gotten so much use out of it, it's well worth the money. Cannot recommend enough!" —EMH
Get it from Amazon for $76.99.
24. A water-resistant Uno Splash card game to play outdoors, at the beach, by the pool, or in any location where there is ~splishing~ and ~splashing~ going on. Just because you bought this game for the family doesn't mean you are safe from a draw four card.
25. An inflatable pool because it's not just a kiddie pool, it's big enough for the whole fam. Grab a lil' donut and float while you soak up the sun and the kids play the day away. Maybe even play an exciting game of Marco Polo.
26. A pair of GeoSafari kid binoculars to view all the new spring and summer flowers blooming. Your little one can get up close to the beauty in the backyard and some of the insects as well.
Promising review: "This is such a favorite toy in our house that we have bought one for every single friend my daughter has. If a birthday is coming up, the first thing we check is if we have already gifted them these binoculars. They are sturdy and have survived two years of my kids throwing them around, dropping them, stepping on them, etc. She takes these with us on every trip and to the park. I did clip off the string to make them safer, so she could not put it around her neck." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in two colors).
27. An RC remote control car that works on all terrains, even sand, so it can go with you on that trip to the beach you've been dying to take all winter long. The 360-degree rotating wheels allow it to move in all directions. An unstoppable car for your unstoppable kids.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.