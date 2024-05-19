BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Things Reviewers Had So Much Fun Using Outside With Their Kids

    Warmer weather calls for fun with the family under the sun.

    Felisha Rossi
    by Felisha Rossi

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Popular products from this list

    • An RC remote control car that works on all terrains, even sand, so it can go with you on that trip to the beach you've been dying to take all winter long. The 360-degree rotating wheels allow it to move in all directions. An unstoppable car for your unstoppable kids.

      View in list

    • A retro toss-and-catch game to teach hand-eye coordination with easy-to-catch Velcro balls and paddles. They are waterproof, too, so you can use them in your pool or take them to the beach or lake.

      View in list

    • A Franklin Tee-ball set for your little slugger to take a swing this season. This grow-with-me set has a two-step program to teach your child to keep their eye on the ball and encourage fun exercise. Batterrrrrrr up! ⚾️💨

      View in list

    1. A toy lawn mower because it blows bubbles, makes real mowing sounds, and aids as a walker for little ones who still need a little assistance. And when you are mowing the lawn, your little helper can assist.

    a reviewer photo of a kid playing with the lawn mower and bubbles coming out
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my 20-month-old grandson when he plays at grandma's house. It is the best! He pushes it with ease on the grass, and tons of bubbles come out. He shouts, 'bubbles, bubbles!' with great joy. Wonderful toy. We store it outside in our deck box and purchased a large supply of bubble mix for $5 at local discount store. Always set and ready to go. He is getting his exercise, too. Great purchase!" —Kathleen Borusiewicz

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    2. A Nerf dino dart blaster because having a Nerf gun war is a solid playtime staple of childhood, and every kiddo deserves to have one. This particular triceratops blaster will be your dino-loving child's fave new toy.

    reviewer photo of the nerf gun
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Actually fun! My son loves it! We play outside with them all the time!" —Jackie Caverly

    Get it from Amazon for $17.18.

    3. A trampoline that comes with a basketball hoop?! You'll shoot and score by buying this for your rambunctious littles. Not to worry, though — its netting, padded poles, and covered springs will keep your children safe while jumping out all that energy.

    Kids on trampoline
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My kids love this trampoline! It was very easy to put together. We are very happy with this product. It holds my whole family; I even get on with my kids." —Juana

    Get it from Walmart for $352.99+ (originally $589.99+, available in three sizes)

    4. An LED light-up flying disc so when the sun goes down, it doesn't mean playtime is over. Watch the disc light up the summer sky as you toss it around with family and friends.

    reviewer image of the disc lit up blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for my son for camping! So much fun! Even the dog loved it, (I think the fact that he could see it in the dark was exciting for him!) Would Definitely buy again!" —B

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in eight colors).

    5. A rocket launcher you can use to keep the youngins entertained for hours. It soars up to 100 feet, and kids need only to stomp or jump on the rocket launcher to shoot the foam projectile into the sky. Use it during a get-together (like the reviewer below) and keep the kids occupied as they take turns blasting off. 🚀

    Kid launching rocket outsode
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We had a get-together at our house, and I wanted something the kids can play outside with, and this ended up being the perfect distraction. The kids were lined up to play. We really enjoyed it. So far so good!" —Jehoshephat

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    6. A swing set with a slide so you can bring the park to your own backyard. Enjoy some family bonding while watching the whole gang swing *and* slide the day away.

    Kids playing on swing set on the grass
    Target

    Promising review: "Family time watching everyone play on this is great. Reminds me of when I played with my friends on one growing up." —Mustang07

    Get it from Target for $255.99 (originally $269.99).

    7. A Franklin Tee-ball set for your little slugger to take a swing this season. This grow-with-me set has a two-step program to teach your child to keep their eye on the ball and encourage fun exercise. Batterrrrrrr up! ⚾️💨

    reviewer image of a child with a parent using the t-ball set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old granddaughter loves setting up the ball, hitting it, running the 'Frisbee' bases and to home while her mother and I are in the outfield getting the ball and chasing her trying to tag her out. It's great outdoor exercise and something we can do with COVID restrictions. I think this will last for many years as she grows taller into normal Tee-ball. She likes it better than the basketball or soccer ball I got her." —Jean A

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two styles).

    8. Or an NHL hockey set if your kiddo is ready to win a Stanley Cup. The set includes goal nets, hockey sticks, and hockey balls. The adjustable hockey sticks will grow with your children, so this will last for years to come. The nets can also be used for soccer goals, so it's really a 2-in-1.

    Hockey set in living room
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My 6-year-old son and I play all the time. These are so much fun! The sticks adjust to different heights so I don’t have to bend too much to play. We play outside and have a blast! Great quality, and the ball is soft. He loves hockey!! Can use these inside as well if you want! Great price also!!" —Jim Copertino

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99.

    9. A kids' faux bow and arrow so they can get active outside with some archery. The six arrows can shoot up to 120 feet but have foam tips to provide safety.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The set includes one bow and six foam-tipped ultra-light impact arrows. It's encouraged for kids ages 8 years old and up.

    Promising review: "Our 5-year-old son loves to take this to the park with dad. Even dad loves to shoot the arrows! It attracts all of the other kids at the playground/park, so be prepared to share, haha." —J.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    10. A ride-on-car rollercoaster that the kids will for sure fall in love with, but honestly, you might, too. They simply climb the steps, board the car, and roll down the track. Expect smiles from ear to ear. Hot tip: This would be the perfect toy to keep the kids busy during your 4th of July BBQ. 🎢

    a reviewer photo of the car and roller coaster set up inside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought this for some birthday party so the kids would have something new to play with in the backyard. The kids have played with this at a local play-place and liked it. It’s easy to assemble, and the kids quickly learned how to put the car in place and roll down the hill. The car won’t drive that much across grass but that just makes sense. Still very fun, and adults can sit on it, and it feels sturdy. Glad I bought." —Diana Leska

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in two colors).

    11. A four-pack of reusable water balloons for the perfect outdoor activity on a hot day. Water balloons leave such a mess with all the tiny pieces to clean up after the fun is over, but not with these reusable guys! You can even try using them in the pool or during bath time as well.

    Hand holding water balloon
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought the 6 pack for my 2 year old to try and and he absolutely loves them! Perfect for bath time and playing in our little plastic pool outside. I loved them so much I just ordered a 12 pack. So easy to fill and leave out to dry when done. Definitely superior to other brands in quality and design." —kris9288

    Get a four pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six pack sizes).

    12. A bubble wand set that comes with multiple wands so the family can all play together. Each wand is different so everyone can create a range of bubbles — or the adults can wield the wands while the kids try to catch or pop the bubbles. 🫧

    Package of bubble set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My grandson and I love to sit outside on the back deck and use the big bubble wands. Really like the two wands!" —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    13. A Twister Splash for a spin on your classic game of Twister. An entertaining game to not only play but watch as well. If the kids aren't ready for a game of Twister yet, they can use it as a fun water activity to run through on warm days as well.

    Kid using spinner for Twister game
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This water Twister game is a fun outdoor game for hot days! It inflated very quickly and was so easy to hook up to the hose. My girls also had fun running across it to cool off in between playing. The spinner is plastic so don't worry about it getting wet." —Vanessa

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two styles).

    14. A retro toss-and-catch game to teach hand-eye coordination with easy-to-catch Velcro balls and paddles. They are waterproof, too, so you can use them in your pool or take them to the beach or lake.

    Kids outside with toss and catch set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My kids loved this set! Really good quality! The Velcro is strong and holds the ball really well! Grip with adjustable strap can be used for kids of any age and for adults as well. We had a lot of fun playing with this set yesterday on the playground. It comes with four paddles, good for big companies. I bought it to use for my daughter's upcoming birthday party." —Alexanna

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three styles).

    15. A set of jumbo sidewalk chalk so you and the family can get creative on an oversized canvas. The kids can draw *and* color — *or* play fun games like tic-tac-toe, hangman, and hopscotch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for outdoor fun. This is a repeat order for my three 3-year-old grandsons. We use the driveway as our learning table: alphabet, sea creatures, numbers...great for the imagination." —Kathy

    Get a 20-count from Amazon for $22.19.

    16. A scavenger hunt game that gives clues like "Something that is heavier than a leaf? Something round?” so the whole family can be on the hunt. Whoever finds the item keeps the clue, and the first person to seven clues wins the game! It's the perfect activity for camping trips, too!

    Family playing game outside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought this for my grandson for one of his birthday gifts. He and his sister had a great time playing it! Wonderful outside game for the whole family." —Joanne

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in eight other styles). 

    17. A cottage playhouse with working shutters and a door so your little one can play house. Invite your child's friends over for a playdate and watch them socialize and use their imagination playing house.

    Child inside playhouse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great outdoor set for toddlers. I used this product for my 1-year-old toddler who's very active and loves to be outside with her dad. This playhouse provides me with comfort knowing that it's sturdy and safe for her to play in." —Erie Peel

    Get it from Amazon for $124.30

    18. An activity table complete with a picnic table top you can remove to reveal two activity bins. These can be filled with sand, water, or toys — and the umbrella will keep your kiddos shaded from the sun during the day and provide ambiance while they enjoy a delightful evening dinner al fresco.

    Two kids sitting at table
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great addition to our patio, our kids have been outside playing on it since my husband built it. It's sturdy, and the little umbrella provides enough shade from our Florida sun. Our kids are 3 and 1, and even our 12-year-old has been on it playing and eating snacks." —PattyL

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99 (available in two colors).

    19. A sandbox with benches and a canopy for some classic (and well-shaded) outdoor playtime. Add some sand toys and shovels for extra fun, and help your child build a sandcastle (you can even sit on the benches so you can play sans achy back).

    a reviewer photo of the sandbox setup in a backyard
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the cutest sandbox ever! I ordered it for my son's first birthday, and it came just in time for his party; the kids loved it! I love that the seats fold up to close it, and the canopy comes down as well. Since we live in the Poconos, there’s a lot of wildlife, and the canopy helps keep the sand dry when it rains! Building it was easy, but I also had my dad help do it, so that might be why, LOL…overall, I’m so happy I chose this for him; he has been playing in it every day! I also contacted the seller for help with the order, and Summer was extremely friendly and helpful! If you’re debating buying this or choosing between another one please, go with this one — you won’t regret it!!" —Samantha

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99

    20. A game of Yard Pong that's fun for the whole family while being compact and easy to bring along wherever you're headed during your summer vacation. Take it on camping trips, like the review below did.

    people playing a ball toss game into large cups in a garden
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Purchased this for a camping trip. It’s compact and light. It was a big hit with the family. Easy setup and cleanup. If using water, make sure buckets are completely dry before stacking; otherwise, they are nearly impossible to pull apart." —Christy J.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in five colors).

    21. A gardening play set so your child can assist (or at least pretend to assist) you in the yard. Your budding kiddo will love being able to help you plant flowers or grow veggies.

    a reviewer photo of the gardening set
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We make sure that our daughter's toys are not only for playing or fun but also for learning, creativity, and exploration! We love this for her because it helps her hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills and develops her creativity and imagination. Highly recommendable! Both kids and kids at heart will surely love it. ❤️" —Ivy

    Get it from Amazon for $46.99.

    22. A glow-in-the-dark capture the flag aka a fun game for older kids (and adults, too) to play at night. Grab the littles and head outside on a warm summer evening — and like the reviewer below said, they will be begging you to buy another set so they can invite even more family and friends to play.

    glow in the dark cubes
    glowing wristbands on people playing the game
    Amazon

    This set includes 10 premium team bracelets (five red and five blue), three amber color territory markers, two flag cubes, two jail markers, and one premium storage bucket.

    Promising review: "I bought this for our kids to enjoy with their friends...well, we adults have had a blast playing with them. The kids love it! The adults love it! This adds another layer of fun to the old-fashioned favorite! My kids are begging me to buy another set so they can have all their friends over for a massive neighborhood game of capture the flag." —MMcB

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99.

    23. An epic shark water slide that's 15 feet of fun. Slide down the mouth of the shark on the inflatable boogie boards and enjoy a surf's up activity for the whole family.

    Reviwer going down the shark water slide
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Y'ALL... This thing is the bomb! I have three wild children who jump and bounce on anything inflated, and this thing has lasted MONTHS. It was super easy to blow up and assemble (recommend having a pump). The kids LOVE it. We play on it, if not every day, every other day. My kids play on it for hours. Once it's blown up, you just have to hook up the hose, and it's ready to go. This thing is so durable. I'm sure it'll pop eventually, but it's going strong! Initially, I was a little taken aback by the price, but now that we've gotten so much use out of it, it's well worth the money. Cannot recommend enough!" —EMH

    Get it from Amazon for $76.99.

    24. A water-resistant Uno Splash card game to play outdoors, at the beach, by the pool, or in any location where there is ~splishing~ and ~splashing~ going on. Just because you bought this game for the family doesn't mean you are safe from a draw four card.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were perfect for the hot tub. We have a hot tub that we use three to five days a week, and the grandchildren love to come over and go in the hot tub; they love playing Uno, so this game is perfect to do in the hot tub with a little floating table (separate purchase) — it’s perfect." —Kimberly A Gearhart Jr

    Get it from Amazon for $14.24+ (available in two styles).

    25. An inflatable pool because it's not just a kiddie pool, it's big enough for the whole fam. Grab a lil' donut and float while you soak up the sun and the kids play the day away. Maybe even play an exciting game of Marco Polo.

    Two kids playing in the pool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really love this pool! It’s deep enough to submerge my entire body (I’m 5’3"), and my husband can lay all the way down in there (he’s 6’0"). My four kids enjoy this pool so much — I blow up my 8-month-old's float and set her in there to play with her older siblings (11, 4, 2), and they all enjoy it so much! Make sure you buy a tarp to keep any kind of puncture happening wherever you have to place yours. I would recommend THIS specific pool for anyone who has ever bought a pool that was too small through Amazon and needed/wanted to buy another one for this hot summer! It definitely does the job and does not disappoint! Keep covered if you do not plan on playing in it every day, and I do change the water every other day, depending on how often my kids swim. I live in Florida so we’re a hurricane state, and it rains on and off here all the time." —Angelina

    Get it from Amazon for $69.97.

    26. A pair of GeoSafari kid binoculars to view all the new spring and summer flowers blooming. Your little one can get up close to the beauty in the backyard and some of the insects as well. 

    A child model looking through the binoculars
    reviewer's child holding the binoculars and looking out of the window
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is such a favorite toy in our house that we have bought one for every single friend my daughter has. If a birthday is coming up, the first thing we check is if we have already gifted them these binoculars. They are sturdy and have survived two years of my kids throwing them around, dropping them, stepping on them, etc. She takes these with us on every trip and to the park. I did clip off the string to make them safer, so she could not put it around her neck." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available in two colors).

    27. An RC remote control car that works on all terrains, even sand, so it can go with you on that trip to the beach you've been dying to take all winter long. The 360-degree rotating wheels allow it to move in all directions. An unstoppable car for your unstoppable kids.

    RC cars with remote
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We got this as a present for my son’s friend, and out of all his presents, this took the cake. He is six years old. Remote is very easy to operate, and it’s very fast and fun! I had to buy another one for my son!" —HF

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in five colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.