30 Backyard Improvement Wayfair Products So You Can Enjoy Every Warm Day Outside To The Fullest

1. A six-person dining set so family dinners can be held outside. Reviewers love that the chairs stay cool in the summer heat unlike metal ones, so no more burning your buns!
2. A plastic container hose reel you can easily wind up and conceal the garden hose when people come over to visit, or you're just tired of tripping on it every time you go outside.
3. A bamboo plant stand to neatly display all your lil' green babies and still have plenty of room for more propagation.
4. A steel raised garden bed so you can get your gardening on this summer. Grow your own nutritious vegetables and grill them up on the barbecue (or griddle).
5. Outdoor string lights for illuminating your yard with a classic design that will match any outdoor furniture and decor. The rubber casing will help these lights last through future seasons to come.
6. A Blackstone 28" griddle because you shouldn't have to heat up the entire house every evening. This griddle allows you to even cook breakfast outdoors — say goodbye to your oven for the next few months!
7. Tiki torches that hold up to 250ml of citronella fuel that'll burn for up to six hours keeping the yard lit and the bugs away.
8. A metal frame swimming pool with a filter pump and cover so your new favorite activity stays clean all summer long. If bright blue isn't your thang, use exterior paint to change the color of the outside of the pool to better fit your backyard aesthetic.
9. A pirate ship sandbox so your little ones can set sail from the comfort of their own backyard. Let their imaginations run wild. All aboard! 🚢
10. A disc golf set that's fun for all ages! Set up different spots to throw from all over the yard and keep score because whoever loses has, I mean gets, to make dinner!
11. An outdoor umbrella with solar lights to shade you by day and light you up by night. The top-mounted solar panel allows you to have the umbrella anywhere in the yard without worrying about plugging in lights or constantly changing out batteries.
12. And a bug screen for your patio umbrella to keep the bugs out. Enjoy a meal outside without having to fight the flies like you're in a Bruce Lee movie. 🪰
13. An outdoor rug for making any patio look oh-so-chic. This rug is both water and fade-resistant to withstand the elements of your outdoor space, meaning it'll last you years.
14. Artificial turf grass panels because watering your lawn, especially in desert climates, is just a hassle. Save water, save money on your water bill, save time, and get turf. Sometimes the grass really is greener on the other side. 😉
15. A set of throw pillows for an easy way to upgrade the outdoor furniture you already have. Reviewers raved about how comfortable these pillows were, which, we all know, isn't always the case with outdoor pillow material. But it is with these babies!
16. A patio sofa perfect for when the weather is just right, and all you want to do is be a couch potato outside. Bonus: the covers are machine washable!
17. Butterfly wall decor if you love the look of the fluttery creatures but your backyard is noticeably empty thanks to Fido always trying to jump on them in the grass. 🙄
18. A lockable deck box to throw all the pool, lawn toys, gardening tools, or patio cushions into one out-of-sight space. It can also be used as a bench for outdoor seating.
19. An outdoor portable projector screen for a movie night the whole neighborhood will enjoy. This packs up easily, so you can pawn off the next movie night, and everyone can take a turn hosting.
20. A steel patio gazebo bringing instant elevation to your backyard. Close the screens at sunset to keep those pesky mosquitos out while you pour yourself a crisp glass of white wine.
21. An outdoor bar aka the ultimate outdoor dining experience. Wineglass racks and a bottle opener mounted to the side to serve up cocktails to all your guests? Hello, hosting titan!
22. Landscaping rocks to line the pavers you are finally getting around to laying this season. You can use mulch glue to keep them nicely in place in your new walkway and reviewers even love how great they work in gardens to help with drainage.
23. A hanging fern plant that loves partial to bright indirect light, meaning it's perfect for hanging from your outdoor gazebo. These plants are pet-friendly so no more worrying about your furry family should you choose to put them on the floor.
24. A trampoline with a safety enclosure so your kiddos can have fun and you don't have to worry too much. Your backyard will be the hit of the summer and your kids can get plenty of exercise.
25. An outdoor firepit that has a table for cool summer nights and creates a beautiful ambience outdoors. I have a similar one, and the table is clutch for snacks and drinks.
26. Round planters bringing an upscale hotel-like design look to your yard. These planters have pre-drilled drain holes to help prevent overwatering.
27. Iron trellis so you can give those climbing plants and vines a proper place to grow. Goodbye sagging, sad plants!
28. A tabletop firepit if you want the vibes of a full pit but either don't have the space or aren't interested in the safety hazards that come with it. This gives you the ability to have a drink by the fire in a more compact way!
29. A Coleman inflatable hot tub with 60 jets to relieve your body after a stressful day at work. Yes, you deserve this.
30. A two-person dining set you'll be running to every morning to sip some joe and listen to the birds chirp. Ah, bliss.
