    30 Backyard Improvement Wayfair Products So You Can Enjoy Every Warm Day Outside To The Fullest

    Outdoor movie night, I'll bring the popcorn. 🍿

    Felisha Rossi
    by Felisha Rossi

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A six-person dining set so family dinners can be held outside. Reviewers love that the chairs stay cool in the summer heat unlike metal ones, so no more burning your buns!

    Outdoor dining area with a wooden table, black chairs, and geometric rug. Suitable for patio design ideas
    Karen/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I'm beyond obsessed with this set. The table is gorgeous and sturdy and we loooove eating on our patio, especially during these cooler days. It was easy to put together, the seats are comfortable and perfect for kids and so easy to clean. Best purchase!" —Vanessa

    Price: $839.99

    2. A plastic container hose reel you can easily wind up and conceal the garden hose when people come over to visit, or you're just tired of tripping on it every time you go outside.

    Garden hose box with a hose coiled inside, located next to flowers and shrubbery
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Looks great! It’s constantly exposed to the sun and the elements, and it’s holding up amazingly." —Chris

    "Husband was happy with this as we have one smaller hose pipe that was always in the way outside on the patio." —Chan

    Price: $50.91 (originally $78.99)

    3. A bamboo plant stand to neatly display all your lil' green babies and still have plenty of room for more propagation.

    Debra/Wayfair, Susan/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous bamboo stand that fits perfectly in that smaller space, allowing my plants to all have breathing room!" —Debra

    Price: $39.99 (originally $45.99)

    4. A steel raised garden bed so you can get your gardening on this summer. Grow your own nutritious vegetables and grill them up on the barbecue (or griddle).

    Raised garden bed with tomato plants and one visible ripe tomato
    Jennifer/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I'm very satisfied with this planter. Very good price and good quality product." —Holly

    Price: $142.99 (originally $153.99; available in four sizes and four colors)

    5. Outdoor string lights for illuminating your yard with a classic design that will match any outdoor furniture and decor. The rubber casing will help these lights last through future seasons to come.

    Wayfair, Michelle/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I got these for my patio, and they make night look like day, they really hold up to the element, well worth it!" —Peter

    Price: $29.99+ (originally $37.99+; available in two colors)

    6. A Blackstone 28" griddle because you shouldn't have to heat up the entire house every evening. This griddle allows you to even cook breakfast outdoors — say goodbye to your oven for the next few months!

    Blackstone gas grill on a lawn with left side shelf extended and propane tank attached
    Tara/Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love it...Perfect size, great looking griddle.. Was extremely easy to assemble, which I was happy about, my husband was busy doing yard work so I decided to set it up myself, had it ready to clean and season in less that 20 minutes...Great customer service too....Very happy with my purchase...." —Darleen

    Price: $249.99 (originally $299.99)

    7. Tiki torches that hold up to 250ml of citronella fuel that'll burn for up to six hours keeping the yard lit and the bugs away.

    Four lit torches on stands in a garden at dusk
    Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "This item is pretty, sleek, and not only fighting those mosquitos, but it looks good in my yard." —Arlethea

    "Adds a beautiful ambiance to backyard decor. Used for last backyard party and got many compliments." —Kathleen

    Price: $48.60

    8. A metal frame swimming pool with a filter pump and cover so your new favorite activity stays clean all summer long. If bright blue isn't your thang, use exterior paint to change the color of the outside of the pool to better fit your backyard aesthetic.

    Anonymous/Wayfair, Rosa/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this pool, my kids love it! Family that comes over always asks where I got it from." —Anonymous

    Price: $168.42 (originally $541.98)

    9. A pirate ship sandbox so your little ones can set sail from the comfort of their own backyard. Let their imaginations run wild. All aboard! 🚢

    Children&#x27;s wooden sandbox with a boat theme, complete with a steering wheel and flag, and a storage bag attached
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "My 2 grandsons...14 months and 2 12 can not get enough of this. Its not big, but they love their pirate ship!!! Keep begging to go outside to play!" —Pamela

    Price: $134.99 (originally $142.89)

    10. A disc golf set that's fun for all ages! Set up different spots to throw from all over the yard and keep score because whoever loses has, I mean gets, to make dinner!

    Disc golf basket with a flag on top and an assortment of discs to the right side
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautifully made and very sturdy! My husband absolutely loved this. I was very surprised that it was such high quality and even the discs are of high quality too. Really happy with this purchase!" —Dina

    Price: $83.12 (originally $219.99)

    11. An outdoor umbrella with solar lights to shade you by day and light you up by night. The top-mounted solar panel allows you to have the umbrella anywhere in the yard without worrying about plugging in lights or constantly changing out batteries.

    Patio with four lounge chairs and two lit umbrellas at dusk, suitable for outdoor relaxation and shopping inspiration
    Keli/Wayfair

    Promising review: "They are the perfect size to place between dining tables outdoors. The lights are warm and inviting. The canopy is more of a cream than a white but still works well with white linens." —Gina

    Price: $74.99 (originally $92.99; available in 17 colors)

    12. And a bug screen for your patio umbrella to keep the bugs out. Enjoy a meal outside without having to fight the flies like you're in a Bruce Lee movie. 🪰

    Outdoor patio set with seating and a bug net canopy, text highlights protection from insects. Note: Umbrella sold separately
    Wayfair

    Note: Umbrella not included.

    Promising review: "we couldn’t have found a better net. Our table, chairs and tall umbrella make dinner under the stars and or lunch so enjoyable because you won’t get bit or flies swarming around your food." —Shirley

    Price: $46.99

    13. An outdoor rug for making any patio look oh-so-chic. This rug is both water and fade-resistant to withstand the elements of your outdoor space, meaning it'll last you years.

    A Weber grill under a cover next to a chair on a patio with a striped outdoor rug
    Megan/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Good quality carpet . Looks great on my back porch. Glad I purchased it! Never disappointed with Wayfair Products. Purchased two!" —Jean

    Price: $30.77+ (originally $74+; available in eight sizes and seven colors)

    14. Artificial turf grass panels because watering your lawn, especially in desert climates, is just a hassle. Save water, save money on your water bill, save time, and get turf. Sometimes the grass really is greener on the other side. 😉

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the look and feel of these turf panels. Doesn’t get hot from the outside heat. Easy to assemble. Perfect for small patio space." —Sonja

    Price: $95.94 per box

    15. A set of throw pillows for an easy way to upgrade the outdoor furniture you already have. Reviewers raved about how comfortable these pillows were, which, we all know, isn't always the case with outdoor pillow material. But it is with these babies!

    Celines/Wayfair, Susan/Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "Perfect accent pillows for the rug! I purchased again, very well made, very weather resistant — water just beads off like it’s been waxed but still are extremely comfortable. Love them." —Jay

    "This Timber floral design is a perfect accent for our porch seating. What a bonus that they are comfortable and made with quality material and workmanship!" —Kelly

    Price: $37.99 (available in 44 colors and patterns)

    16. A patio sofa perfect for when the weather is just right, and all you want to do is be a couch potato outside. Bonus: the covers are machine washable!

    Outdoor furniture set with a sofa, table, cushions, and plants on a balcony
    Nicole/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This patio sofa is just great, easy to assemble, sturdy, and the pillows are very comfortable. Love it!" —Leslie

    Price: $439.99 (originally $489.99; available in four colors)

    17. Butterfly wall decor if you love the look of the fluttery creatures but your backyard is noticeably empty thanks to Fido always trying to jump on them in the grass. 🙄

    Garden wall with a variety of butterfly decorations and a &quot;Bless Our Home&quot; sign
    Angelo/Wayfair

    Promising review: "My second time purchasing this item! Love the colors and they've held up great for five years!" —Liana

    Price: $35.99

    18. A lockable deck box to throw all the pool, lawn toys, gardening tools, or patio cushions into one out-of-sight space. It can also be used as a bench for outdoor seating.

    Outdoor storage bench made of resin with a flat lid and vertical slats, suitable for patio use
    Beverly/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very satisfied with the deck box. It was easy to put together and has plenty of room for storage. It is very durable and has a place for a padlock to secure your items. I would recommend to anyone looking and I would purchase again." —Anonymous

    Price: $68.59 (originally $98.99)

    19. An outdoor portable projector screen for a movie night the whole neighborhood will enjoy. This packs up easily, so you can pawn off the next movie night, and everyone can take a turn hosting.

    Outdoor movie night with people sitting on blankets and chairs, watching a large screen amidst trees
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It was great, even bigger than I thought. It was quick for me and my husband to put up. Very sturdy and good quality. Love it for our neighborhood movie nights." —Trina

    Price: $135.90

    20. A steel patio gazebo bringing instant elevation to your backyard. Close the screens at sunset to keep those pesky mosquitos out while you pour yourself a crisp glass of white wine.

    Gazebo with net walls in a backyard; a dog is visible through the netting. Perfect for outdoor shopping
    Airica/Wayfair

    Promising reviews: "I have used this pop-up all summer. it was easy to put up and take down. I am looking forward to using it again next year." —Tarek

    "I love this GAZEBO!! The only downfall is the instructions! Make sure you put the netting outside of the poles!!! My husband and I weren't aware of this until we noticed bugs coming in, and then we figured it out and put it on the outside. Other than that, LOVE IT!!" —Elisha

    Price: $172.51 (originally $215; available in six colors)

    21. An outdoor bar aka the ultimate outdoor dining experience. Wineglass racks and a bottle opener mounted to the side to serve up cocktails to all your guests? Hello, hosting titan!

    Wicker outdoor bar cart with a glassware rack, storage, and countertop
    Wayfair

    Price: $214.99 (originally $249.99)

    22. Landscaping rocks to line the pavers you are finally getting around to laying this season. You can use mulch glue to keep them nicely in place in your new walkway and reviewers even love how great they work in gardens to help with drainage.

    Wayfair, Hilary/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love these rainforest rocks, I have a small garden that has poor drainage and clay soil, so can't really grow anything. These rocks have been perfect, will be ordering more to complete my project." —Gillian

    Price: $33.59 (available in three colors)

    23. A hanging fern plant that loves partial to bright indirect light, meaning it's perfect for hanging from your outdoor gazebo. These plants are pet-friendly so no more worrying about your furry family should you choose to put them on the floor.

    Lush green fern in a pot on a decorative metal stand, suitable for home decor
    Staci/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Gorgeous healthy plants upon arrival! I was concerned, having live plans delivered in northern Pennsylvania this time of year, but they arrived healthy and well packaged in larger than I expected!" —Anonymous

    Price: $28.22 (originally $34.99)

    24. A trampoline with a safety enclosure so your kiddos can have fun and you don't have to worry too much. Your backyard will be the hit of the summer and your kids can get plenty of exercise.

    Child mid-jump on outdoor trampoline with safety net, smiling, hands and legs spread out
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This was well worth the money!! I got this for my niece's family. They have lots of family and friends over with kids. They all love it. Even the dog, though, I do not recommend the dog usage. Did take few people to set up." —dionisios

    Price: $372.24 (originally $441.04; available in two colors)

    25. An outdoor firepit that has a table for cool summer nights and creates a beautiful ambience outdoors. I have a similar one, and the table is clutch for snacks and drinks.

    Randi/Wayfair, Allison/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Looks cute on the back porch! Different settings allow for more or less heat control. I love the cover for the fire element! It allows for multi-purpose use!" —Anonymous

    Price: $199.99 (originally $259.99; available in two colors)

    26. Round planters bringing an upscale hotel-like design look to your yard. These planters have pre-drilled drain holes to help prevent overwatering.

    Large potted plant on a bed of smooth stones, suitable for outdoor home decor
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought the 16-inch pot in black, and it’s perfect. Exactly what I wanted for our new home. It’s a quality piece without being terribly heavy. In my opinion, it’s just right. It’s not going to tip over but I can move it if I need to without help. I love it!" —Jennifer

    Price: $86.66+ for two (originally $99.99+; available in three sizes and four colors; also available in single sets)

    27. Iron trellis so you can give those climbing plants and vines a proper place to grow. Goodbye sagging, sad plants!

    Garden trellis with purple flowers situated on lawn beside a house
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are stunning. Even my husband likes them. We are training red mandivilles for them. Several positive comments from neighbors" —Diane

    Price: $24.99 

    28. A tabletop firepit if you want the vibes of a full pit but either don't have the space or aren't interested in the safety hazards that come with it. This gives you the ability to have a drink by the fire in a more compact way!

    A tabletop fire pit with visible flames, set on an outdoor table for ambiance and warmth
    Rachael/Wayfair

    Promising review: "We love it; it’s safe, sleek, and easy to use! Larger and heavier than expected. Great purchase!" —Edward Monique

    Price: $86.95 (originally $199.99)

    29. A Coleman inflatable hot tub with 60 jets to relieve your body after a stressful day at work. Yes, you deserve this.

    Inflatable Coleman SaluSpa hot tub on a patio beside a small white cooler
    Lera/Wayfair

    Promising review: "The best purchase ever I actually like this inflatable hot tub better than my mom’s real one! So comfy and super easy to use" —Haley

    Price: $453.59 (originally $859.99; available in two colors)

    30. A two-person dining set you'll be running to every morning to sip some joe and listen to the birds chirp. Ah, bliss.

    Two wicker chairs with red cushions and a small round glass table, indoors
    Wayfair

    Price: $189.99 (originally $259; available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.