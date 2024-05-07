21 Products From Amazon That’ll Make Traveling With Your Family At Least 5x Easier

This lil' seat can be used with tables up to 3.3 inches thick. It's collapsible, washable, and has a storage pocket!

Promising review: "I love these chairs! I run a daycare and use them every day! They clean so easily with just a wet towel. The material is thick and sturdy and they screw very snugly on the table! I have seen reviews from people saying the belt is not tight enough but I have never had that problem with all ages of children. My number one choice of high chair! Plus they fold down and can be put in the storage bag attached very quickly and easily. I have used many kinds of high chairs but these are the best, space-saving and great for travel." —katy

Price: $79 (available in 13 colors and with a tray)