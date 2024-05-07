21 Products From Amazon That’ll Make Traveling With Your Family At Least 5x Easier

1. A double stroller that's a dream for a parent of two. It has two comfortable seats, so you can safely travel with your little ones. The stroller also has a three-way reclining system so your babies can get naps in when you are on the go.
2. A stainless steel CamelBak water bottle with a versatile design: it's leak-proof when closed and spill-proof when open — aka, the miracle water bottle. The design is a perfect match for your next camping trip.
3. A set of food pouch tops so you can hand the kiddos a quick snack and stick the top back on when they don't finish the whole pouch. They will prefer the soft silicone tops over the hard plastic ones, and you'll prefer the lack of spills.
4. A teether that will be a lifesaver when your baby is teething. It will help relieve your fussy baby from teething pain during long flights so you aren't the parent on the plane getting the evil eye from fellow passengers.
5. A baby car mirror so you can keep your concentration on the road while still keeping your eye on your baby. They will also have peace of mind being able to see you. Road trips here you come!!
6. A stroller organizer that will fit your Stanley tumbler so you can stay hydrated on your walks through the amusement park. The other pockets can hold your phone and your baby's bottle.
7. A portable highchair seat that easily clips on the table so your baby can eat with the family at the vacation home. This chair is also collapsible in case you want to move your little one to a different dining location.
This lil' seat can be used with tables up to 3.3 inches thick. It's collapsible, washable, and has a storage pocket!
Promising review: "I love these chairs! I run a daycare and use them every day! They clean so easily with just a wet towel. The material is thick and sturdy and they screw very snugly on the table! I have seen reviews from people saying the belt is not tight enough but I have never had that problem with all ages of children. My number one choice of high chair! Plus they fold down and can be put in the storage bag attached very quickly and easily. I have used many kinds of high chairs but these are the best, space-saving and great for travel." —katy
Price: $79 (available in 13 colors and with a tray)
8. A beach umbrella to keep you and the kiddos outta the sun. This umbrella is SPF 50+ and provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, so there are fewer fights with sunscreen application.
9. And an SPF 50+ sunscreen stick that is an easy-to-apply sunscreen for the kids when they're itching to go swimming. This is paraben-, fragrance-, and dye-free, and it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
10. A water-resistant Uno Splash card game to play outdoors, at the beach, by the pool, or in any location where there is ~splishing~ and ~splashing~ going on. The take-along ring makes it easy to throw the game in your tote bag.
11. A collapsible beach wagon with giant wheels that'll be easy to move on a sandy beach. Bonus: The tailgate lowers so kids can easily climb in, or you can accommodate longer items.
12. And a leakproof cooler backpack for additional drinks and snacks that won't fit in the wagon above. Imagine how many water bottles, sandwiches, and snacks can fit in this gem!
13. A snack spinner with five handy compartments that only open one at a time. Your toddler won't spill their Cheerios on the ground of your car or all over the plane seat.
14. A kid-friendly travel tray that fits right onto their lap to provide hours of entertainment on those long road trips. Additionally, when you arrive at your destination, it'll fold up nicely and has a shoulder strap. The reviewer below even used it when their child was done — coloring is fun at any age!!
15. A ride-on suitcase with a fold-out in-flight bed so you can get through the airport (a struggle even without kids) with ease. Your kiddo will be happy to hop on as they imagine they're on a fun rollercoaster ride (notice the handle for safety and the stroller attachment).
16. A pair of protective headphones with soft ear cushions and an elastic headband for a comfortable fit on their tiny head. These will block out loud noises so your baby doesn't become fussy or damage their delicate eardrums — it's especially great for your baby's first concert or sporting event trips.
17. An ~adorable~ neck pillow and matching sleep mask because your child deserves to sleep in style. The cover is removable so you can throw it in the wash after you return home. Also, it comes with a carrying case and ear plugs!! 🦄
18. A padded car seat cover with straps to wear as a backpack so you can keep your arms free for luggage and your little one. This is the best way to lug around an oddly-shaped, cumbersome car seat while ensuring it's protected through the crash dummy test (aka the airport).
19. A kid-friendly toiletries bag that's just as functional as it is cute. If something happens to leak, you are in luck because this bag is waterproof. You might even order one for yourself, like the reviewer below.
20. A set of blackout curtains with suction cups that you can stick to windows so your children (and you, let's be real) can nap in your brightly lit hotel room or Airbnb. Comes with a carrying case so they can fit nicely in your suitcase.
21. An eight-pack of children's chewable Dramamine motion sickness tablets so you can brave long car rides or boat trips without a nauseated, vomiting child. There is nothing worse than a sick child on vacation.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.