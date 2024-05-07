BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    21 Products From Amazon That’ll Make Traveling With Your Family At Least 5x Easier

    Make traveling easier so the family vacation is an actual vacation for you too.

    Felisha Rossi
    by Felisha Rossi

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A double stroller that's a dream for a parent of two. It has two comfortable seats, so you can safely travel with your little ones. The stroller also has a three-way reclining system so your babies can get naps in when you are on the go.

    double-seat stroller
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely the BEST purchase I’ve made since having my second child. This stroller is so easy to use, it’s lightweight and durable, looks good, and my kids love it. I’m VERY happy with this stroller." —Andrea

    Price: $219.99+ (available in four colors)

    2. A stainless steel CamelBak water bottle with a versatile design: it's leak-proof when closed and spill-proof when open — aka, the miracle water bottle. The design is a perfect match for your next camping trip.

    A pink CamelBak water bottle with a cute raccoon and flower design
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We go hiking and to the beach a lot, and this has been the best travel cup yet! It is very durable and easy for him to drink out of." —Ricky L.

    Price: $20.21 (available in five colors)

    3. A set of food pouch tops so you can hand the kiddos a quick snack and stick the top back on when they don't finish the whole pouch. They will prefer the soft silicone tops over the hard plastic ones, and you'll prefer the lack of spills.

    Kid eating food pouch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My daughter used to squeeze pouches and get food everywhere, these are the solution! They work great and are super easy to clean." —Iris Tackett

    Price: $16.99+ for a four-pack (available in three color combinations)

    4. A teether that will be a lifesaver when your baby is teething. It will help relieve your fussy baby from teething pain during long flights so you aren't the parent on the plane getting the evil eye from fellow passengers.

    Baby holding teether
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We have tried many teething toys and this is by far a favorite in our house. Our little guy can use this without gagging on it like he does with others because it is shaped so that it can’t be shoved to his throat. Highly recommend this one and the pea pod for the same reasons!" —HL4718

    Price: $4.99+ (available in several styles)

    5. A baby car mirror so you can keep your concentration on the road while still keeping your eye on your baby. They will also have peace of mind being able to see you. Road trips here you come!!

    Mirror in car showing car seat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this baby mirror for the car. It makes the drive much less stressful that I can look in my rear view mirror and make sure my little guy is safe and sound back there. Never have to worry about him getting into something." —Britney Rossi

    Price: $12.99

    6. A stroller organizer that will fit your Stanley tumbler so you can stay hydrated on your walks through the amusement park. The other pockets can hold your phone and your baby's bottle.

    reviewer&#x27;s view of stroller organizer with Stanley cup storage pocket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stroller bag is AMAZING!! It checks all my boxes. Holds my 40-ounce Stanley, another drink, and my phone! My iPhone 14 is too big for the front mesh pouch but it fits just fine in the middle spot between the drink holders. It is the perfect accessory for my BOB jogger and I love that I didn’t have to spend a lot on it!" —Rachel Zaayer

    Price: $26.99

    7. A portable highchair seat that easily clips on the table so your baby can eat with the family at the vacation home. This chair is also collapsible in case you want to move your little one to a different dining location.

    a baby eating while in the high chair
    buzzfeed editor's baby sitting in the portable high chair
    Amazon, Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    This lil' seat can be used with tables up to 3.3 inches thick. It's collapsible, washable, and has a storage pocket!

    Promising review: "I love these chairs! I run a daycare and use them every day! They clean so easily with just a wet towel. The material is thick and sturdy and they screw very snugly on the table! I have seen reviews from people saying the belt is not tight enough but I have never had that problem with all ages of children. My number one choice of high chair! Plus they fold down and can be put in the storage bag attached very quickly and easily. I have used many kinds of high chairs but these are the best, space-saving and great for travel." —katy

    Price: $79 (available in 13 colors and with a tray)

    8. A beach umbrella to keep you and the kiddos outta the sun. This umbrella is SPF 50+ and provides protection from UVA/UVB rays, so there are fewer fights with sunscreen application.

    Umbrella on beach
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect beach umbrella. It is lightweight and easy for one person to set up. Instead of chairs underneath, I just used a beach blanket, but it was big enough for our low-sitting beach chairs to go under." —Heather

    Price: $54.99 

    9. And an SPF 50+ sunscreen stick that is an easy-to-apply sunscreen for the kids when they're itching to go swimming. This is paraben-, fragrance-, and dye-free, and it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

    Kid applying sunscreen
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this product! My toddler has very sensitive skin, and since I’m using this, she can run all over the beach, and it’s protected (I applied every two hours)." —Cliente Amazon

    Price: $9.99 

    10. A water-resistant Uno Splash card game to play outdoors, at the beach, by the pool, or in any location where there is ~splishing~ and ~splashing~ going on. The take-along ring makes it easy to throw the game in your tote bag.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "These were perfect for the hot tub. We have a hot tub that we use three to five days a week, and the grandchildren love to come over and go in the hot tub; they love playing Uno, so this game is perfect to do in the hot tub with a little floating table (separate purchase) — it’s perfect." —Kimberly A Gearhart Jr

    Price: $13.95 (available in two styles)

    11. A collapsible beach wagon with giant wheels that'll be easy to move on a sandy beach. Bonus: The tailgate lowers so kids can easily climb in, or you can accommodate longer items.

    reviewer image of the beach wagon
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is cute and colorful. It held ALL of our stuff, and that’s a lot for two adults and three teens. It held four beach chairs, a medium/large cooler loaded with drinks and ice, five towels, a folding beach umbrella, two boogie boards, and more. It was easy to pull in the sand, even for me, who had knee surgery six weeks ago! I would highly recommend this wagon. Super sturdy once loaded." —Amy Folsom

    Price: $116.99+ (available in five colors and two sizes)

    12. And a leakproof cooler backpack for additional drinks and snacks that won't fit in the wagon above. Imagine how many water bottles, sandwiches, and snacks can fit in this gem!

    reviewer holding gray leakproof cooler backpack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing has been a game-changer for the beach. We used to drag a wheeled Igloo cooler across the sand with all our food and drinks for the day. We have two now and can carry the same amount of food/drinks plus some gear without snow-plowing that cooler through the sand. Everything stays nice and cold for the six or seven hours we are out there. The weight carries nicely on your back as well. One of my better purchases!" —G. Beers

    Price: $30.10+ (available in four colors)

    13. A snack spinner with five handy compartments that only open one at a time. Your toddler won't spill their Cheerios on the ground of your car or all over the plane seat.

    Kid using snack spinner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Well, all the mommy bloggers and mommy influencers are right. This thing is SUPER handy for plane and car travel with kids. We took one of these on a four-hour flight to California, and it kept my 1- and-4-year-old enthralled for several minutes. My only regret is that I did not have a second one so that each kid could have their own so they could stop fighting over one. Highly recommend. I will be taking one or two on all future trips with the kids." —rwspoon

    Price: $29.90+ (available in six colors and two sizes)

    14. A kid-friendly travel tray that fits right onto their lap to provide hours of entertainment on those long road trips. Additionally, when you arrive at your destination, it'll fold up nicely and has a shoulder strap. The reviewer below even used it when their child was done — coloring is fun at any age!!

    Kid using activity tray in car
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just unboxed this today, and we are on a road trip. It is great quality! Sturdy, easy to wipe clean, lots of pockets. They did a great job utilizing available space. When our 5-year-old doesn't want it on his lap, I use it on mine. I would highly recommend for all toddlers and parents." —Darrah

    Price: $27.79

    15. A ride-on suitcase with a fold-out in-flight bed so you can get through the airport (a struggle even without kids) with ease. Your kiddo will be happy to hop on as they imagine they're on a fun rollercoaster ride (notice the handle for safety and the stroller attachment).

    reviewer&#x27;s child using the ride-on suitcase at the airport
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for my 3.5-year-old for an upcoming six-hour flight. I introduced my son to it ahead of time so he could practice riding on it...it became a toy he loved to ride around the house. It is sturdy and has nice wheels that don't mess up my hardwood floors. On the trip, I attached the strap to a hook on my stroller and pulled him all over the airport — it was super-easy and maneuverable. It fit under the seat of the plane and held all of his activities and snacks as well as the included bedding. He was able to sleep a bit using the bed feature and also used it as a ride-on toy at our destination. This was a wonderful purchase." —Emily P

    Price: $229 (available in six colors)

    16. A pair of protective headphones with soft ear cushions and an elastic headband for a comfortable fit on their tiny head. These will block out loud noises so your baby doesn't become fussy or damage their delicate eardrums — it's especially great for your baby's first concert or sporting event trips.

    a baby wearing the headphones while looking out of an airplane window
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These things saved us from a crying baby on his first flight. He didn't want them on, but once they were on, he was fine and didn't pull them off. His dad and I felt the pressure, but he didn't flinch going and returning, so safe to say they work." —Nia

    Price: $29.99 (available in five colors)

    17. An ~adorable~ neck pillow and matching sleep mask because your child deserves to sleep in style. The cover is removable so you can throw it in the wash after you return home. Also, it comes with a carrying case and ear plugs!! 🦄

    a child sleeping with the pink unicorn-themed neck pillow and mask on plane
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this as a surprise for my 6-year-old to use on a long flight, and she loved it! She adores unicorns, so she was very happy with the design, and it’s soft as all heck! She slept like a dream on the plane and still uses it for long car rides and the face mask for sleeping at night." —Ms. B

    Price: $19.99+ (available in 16 colors/characters)

    18. A padded car seat cover with straps to wear as a backpack so you can keep your arms free for luggage and your little one. This is the best way to lug around an oddly-shaped, cumbersome car seat while ensuring it's protected through the crash dummy test (aka the airport).

    reviewer carrying the car seat cover backpack
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We purchased this cover for a trip across the country for Christmas. It was very easy to use, and our car seat fit perfectly inside! It was easy to carry with the backpack straps, and it was no trouble to check it at the ticket counter. It held up very well and is already ready for our next trip!" —Allybally

    Price: $29.99+ (available in five colors)

    19. A kid-friendly toiletries bag that's just as functional as it is cute. If something happens to leak, you are in luck because this bag is waterproof. You might even order one for yourself, like the reviewer below.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Well-made! Holds plenty of items for traveling or going camping for my daughter. I was actually so impressed with it that I am ordering one for myself. Also, love how waterproofed the last storage zipper section is. Big enough for brushes, toothbrush, toothpaste, and much, much more." —Happy Mom

    Price: $16.99 (available in 23 colors/styles)

    20. A set of blackout curtains with suction cups that you can stick to windows so your children (and you, let's be real) can nap in your brightly lit hotel room or Airbnb. Comes with a carrying case so they can fit nicely in your suitcase.

    Reviewer photo of curtains hanging in windows
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these after they were recommended in my parent-baby group as a 'must-have for travel,' we had just had a horrible first travel experience with the room being too light for my child to nap. They weren't kidding, this was the best thing I bought for traveling with a child. I've used these curtains on several trips over the past year, and they are lifesavers. My child needs a total lack of stimulation to fall asleep, which means DARK rooms. Her normal room is fine with some light, but when traveling, there is too much new stuff to look at, and well, most places have crappy window coverings. We attached these, and now, I have a room that my child can sleep in. These things are very versatile and will darken your room wonderfully! And by darken, I mean nighttime dark during the day. Even my husband who muttered about them when I bought them won't travel without them anymore, and he is the first to run up to the room and set up the curtains." —KT

    Price: $23.99+ (available in five colors/patterns and a two-pack).

    21. An eight-pack of children's chewable Dramamine motion sickness tablets so you can brave long car rides or boat trips without a nauseated, vomiting child. There is nothing worse than a sick child on vacation.

    Dramamine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A travel must-have. My little guy is still in a rear-facing car seat and gets very sick on longer car rides. This stuff works, but here's a tip from his pediatrician: Take a dose the night before the trip and then one 30 minutes before leaving also. Made all the difference. My little guy won't take a pill and even spits out a chewable, so we crushed it between two spoons and gave it to him with a bit of ice cream. Did the trick. Wish they came in bigger packs, though." —Ashley Kiersten-Klump Stone

    Price: $4.28 (available in different flavors and sizes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.