Here's How You Can Go 100% Zero-Waste The Next Time You Travel

Posted on
Farrah Penn
Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

Hey, I'm Farrah! I've been tweaking my travel routine this year to include 100% zero-waste products, and there's a few things that I think should be staples if you want to be more eco-friendly when you travel. So, without further ado, here's a few of the basics you should check out.

1. Quit buying travel toothpaste in plastic tubes and make the switch to toothpaste tabs.

Switching to toothpaste tabs can save so much plastic that those travel-sized pastes create. I've only tried Lush's toothpaste tabs and think they're great for traveling since you never have to worry about running low!

Get Unpaste from WellEarthGoods for $14 or Miles of Smiles from Lush for $10.95.

2. Take a bamboo toothbrush with you instead of a plastic travel toothbrush.

Bamboo toothbrushes are biodegradable, so replacing your plastic one is a good way to continue to keep plastic out of oceans and landfills.

Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.99.

3. Switch from liquid face wash to face wash that comes in a solid bar.

I use Meow Meow Tweet's Tea Tree Charcoal cleansing bar daily. It's good for removing oils and really cleaning your skin. Lush's Fresh Farmacy is extremely gentle and good for sensitive skin, so I'll use it when my face feels like it needs more TLC. These are two of my favorite solid facial cleansers and I love traveling with them because I never have to worry about running low on product.

Get the Tea Tree Charcoal cleansing bar from Meow Meow Tweet for $12 and Fresh Farmacy from Lush for $12.95.

4. Make liquid shampoo a thing of the past by getting yourself a shampoo bar.

Shampoo bars are great because you don't have to worry about running out if you're traveling for a week or two. They last a LONG time and don't have to go in your liquids baggie. My fave right now is Trichomania from Lush.

See a range of shampoo bars from Lush for $11 - $15 or a variety from Ethique for $15.

5. And while you're at it, switch to a solid conditioner.

I haven't found a solid conditioner I'm super in love with yet, but both of these were recommended to me by people on Instagram who've tried and loved 'em. On my next trip, I definitely plan on trying one out!

Get the Lavender Hemp solid conditioner from Meow Meow Tweet for$16 or Creamy Curls solid conditioner from Viva La Body for $20.

6. Travel with tons of lotion by switching to a solid lotion bar and always have silky, hydrated skin.

I recently went on a trip to Hawaii and was outside for a majority of the trip, so my skin felt so dry and a little sunburned. I was so relieved I'd packed a solid lotion bar because I used it ALL OVER and still had a ton to spare when I came home. Plus, it feels way more luxurious than those tiny (PLASTIC) hotel bottles of lotion.

Get Jasmine and Ylang Ylang solid lotion from Amazon for $15.50.

7. Forgo bottles upon bottles of skin serums and travel with "naked" serums.

Lush has a variety of "naked" serums for different types of skin, but I'm partial to Light Touch. It doesn't feel super heavy or leave me looking oily, and my skin feels nice and hydrated before bed.

Get Light Touch from Lush for $12.95.

8. Stop using one-and-done makeup wipes that go straight to landfills and try a reusable makeup pad like Makeup Eraser.

Makeup Eraser might be one of my favorite zero-waste products just because it works SO well. It gets everything off, even the toughest of mascara or eyeliner. My skin always feels nice and polished after I use one to take off my makeup, and I love that they now have the minis specifically for removing eye makeup. I've also used them to erase any mistakes I make when putting on eyeliner too.

Get it from Amazon for $20.

9. Dump those disposable razors for an eco-friendly option.

Zomchi is a safety razor with a bamboo handle that lets you recycle its metal blades, so it's much more eco-friendly than those throw-away disposable razors.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

11. It's impossible to travel without hair ties if you have longer hair, so grab a pack that's biodegradable.

If you use hair ties frequently, then you're not shocked to learn how often they can just...disappear! Terra Ties are biodegradable, so you don't have to worry about them surviving somewhere on this good earth longer than you do.

Get a pack of 27 from Amazon for $14.95.

12. Switch to a dry shampoo that doesn't come packaged in a throw-away aerosol can.

I recently stopped buying dry shampoo in a single use can and switched to Daily Dry Shampoo for dark hair and I really enjoy it! You apply it with a tiny brush that's similar to a makeup brush, and you only need a little for it to go a long way. It really holds up and doesn't leave weird white streaks. Plus, it ships plastic-free.

Get it from Daily Dry Shampoo $27.99 (available in light or dark).

13. Instead of bringing tons of tampons and pads on your trip, bring just ONE pair of Thinx underwear.

I recently tried Thinx last month because I wanted an eco-friendly way to deal with my period, and I wasn't about to mess with a cup. Honestly, I liked it a lot. I have the Hiphugger in black and think they're so much more comfortable than pads and less of a hassle than tampons. I had no issues with leaks, and I was easily able to wash them by hand every night.

Get it from Thinx for $24+ (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and a variety of styles).

14. Quit using single-use plastic baggies for your toiletries and get a reusable bag.

I have tons of small reusable bags I've collected over the years and they work GREAT when it comes to traveling. However, this multi-compartment hanging bag is perfect for both long and short trips and is able to hold all of your zero-waste toiletries.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

15. Trade those plastic water bottles for a reusable water bottle.

You're going to end up helping the earth and your wallet by taking a reusable water bottle with you to the airport. You can fill up once you're past security and not have to worry about spending $6 just for WATER.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 6 sizes and 45 styles).

16. And don't forget about a reusable cup for both your iced and hot coffee or tea.

If you switch up drinking hot/cold coffee like me, I think it's a good idea to invest in both types of cups. You're preventing cups and straws from sitting in our landfills. However, if you strictly prefer one over the other, go for one instead of both!

Get them from Amazon: Hydro Flask Travel Mug for $21.95+ (available in 5 sizes and 15 styles), Ello Kella Glass Sipper for $9.99 (available in coral or gray).

17. Bring reusable bags for snacks instead of plastic baggies.

Stop bringing single-use plastic bags full of snacks! These are an incredible alternative and ones you can use over and over again.

Get a set of 6 from Amazon for $24.99.

18. Get yourself a set of travel silverware to prevent yourself from using plastic utensils.

This set is small enough to plop in your purse or backpack, AND it comes with reusable straws.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six styles).

19. Finally, get yourself some reusable bags if you know you'll be shopping on your trip!

I think these mesh bags are great because they don't take up much room in your suitcase, and they can hold A LOT.

Get a set of five from Amazon for $12.98.

