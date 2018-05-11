37 True Statements That Prove Nurses Are Actually Superheroes

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Email Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Alida Barden / BuzzFeed Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin 1. They have freakin' amazing stamina because they work 12-hour shifts.2. AND they can power through the pain of being on their feet for that long. 3. Absolutely nothing can stop them from working hard — not even being pooped or vomited on. 4. And speaking of that, no amount of bodily fluid can phase them.5. They have the ability to paste on a smile through even the grumpiest of patients. 6. They're smart AF because nursing school is not only competitive, but EXTREMELY difficult. 7. And they have to literally take everything they learned and apply it daily in order to keep patients healthy. 8. Not only that, but they ALSO have to pass a VERY. BIG. DEAL. exam in order to start practicing nursing. 9. Their attention to detail when administering medication is actually astounding.10. They have an eye like no one else and they've perfected the art of finding the best vein in one try. 11. They work in a high-stakes environment, and one wrong move can lead to something catastrophic. 12. They have the ability to bring someone back from the brink of death. 13. It's as if they speak a second language when decoding medical jargon. 14. They know how to make a cold hospital room feel comforting. 15. Staying calm under pressure is kinda their thing — and we mean LOTS of pressure. 16. They have an important skillset of making sure medical prep work is laid out to perfection. 17. They're superstars at keeping secrets — all your personal information stays between you and them.18. They are the most punctual people you will ever meet because even a few late days a year can cost them their job.19. And more often than not, they have to stay past the end of their shift to tie up loose ends. 20. But even when they're technically off their shift, they're still thinking about their patients. 21. Working back-to-back shifts might be brutal for them, but they do it humbly and without complaint. 22. They have a stomach of steel and can easily change old bandages without the blink of an eye. 23. Sure, some nurses may only work three days a week, but they're also working 12+ hour shifts each day.24. They don't have the luxury of going out for lunch, because they have to inhale their food in thirty minutes or less.25, And they're the best person to go on a road trip with because they'e mastered the ability to hold their pee — since bathroom breaks come few and far between.26. But honestly, they are the best people to go ANYWHERE with because they can act quickly in the face of an emergency. 27. They sacrifice time with their families during the holidays to help others. 28. They are the most reliable type of messenger because they have to also keep the doctors informed. 29. And even though they are taking care of multiple people at the same time, they still remember their patients' names and medications. 30. They're the best at comforting and informing concerned family members. 31. No one can multitask better than they can. 32. They're the best co-workers to have because everyone has to be a team player when it comes to helping others. 33. They not only have to sometimes make tough calls, but they do it with heart every time. 34. They know how to answer the hard questions in a nurturing manner. 35. Even after the hundredth time a patient has pushed the call light, they still quickly come to their aid with a smile. 36. They're always there to answer friends calls no matter how minor their "medical emergency" may be. 37. And even though every day brings a new challenge, nurses will tell you every time that they lead one of the most fulfilling careers out there.  