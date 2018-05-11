37 True Statements That Prove Nurses Are Actually Superheroes

Alida Barden / BuzzFeed

1. They have freakin' amazing stamina because they work 12-hour shifts.

2. AND they can power through the pain of being on their feet for that long.

3. Absolutely nothing can stop them from working hard — not even being pooped or vomited on.

4. And speaking of that, no amount of bodily fluid can phase them.

5. They have the ability to paste on a smile through even the grumpiest of patients.

6. They're smart AF because nursing school is not only competitive, but EXTREMELY difficult.

7. And they have to literally take everything they learned and apply it daily in order to keep patients healthy.

8. Not only that, but they ALSO have to pass a VERY. BIG. DEAL. exam in order to start practicing nursing.

9. Their attention to detail when administering medication is actually astounding.

10. They have an eye like no one else and they've perfected the art of finding the best vein in one try.