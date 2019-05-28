Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link 1. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) at Comic-Con a whole EIGHT years ago: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images 2. And here's one of some of the gang looking dapper at the same 2011 Comic-Con: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images FYI, it's Lena Headey (Cersei), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Kit Harington, David Benioff (co-showrunner), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, (Jaime) Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo), D.B. Weiss (co-showrunner) and Emilia Clarke. 3. This one of Maisie Williams (Arya) and Sophie Turner (Sansa) is from SEVEN WHOLE YEARS AGO, but it's clear they were fashion icons even back then: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images 4. And here's another one of them taken six years ago, posing like royalty: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images 5. Look how classy everyone looks by the Iron Throne six years ago: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Pictured above is Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, George R.R. Martin, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, David Benioff, and D.B. Weiss. 6. Here are Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) serving LEWKS six years ago: Mike Coppola / Getty Images 7. And apparently Peter Dinklage drinks from the fountain of youth because this was captured in 2012: Jason Merritt / Getty Images 8. Here's some of our favorite ladies lookin' fabulous just five years ago: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Rose Leslie (Ygritte), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner. 9. And here's Lena Headey proving to the world that she can absolutely rock a bob in 2012: Frazer Harrison / Getty 10. This is the whole crew showing their sweet faces in 2014: Kent Horner / Getty Sophie Turner, Rose Leslie, John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Rory McCann (The Hound), George R.R. Martin, Maisie Williams, and Kit Harington. 11. And here's Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), who clearly had style game in 2012: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images 12. Nikolaj and Gwendoline being Nikolaj and Gwendoline even back in 2013: Kevin Winter / Getty Images 13. And just look how young both Finn Jones (Loras Tyrell) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) are a whole SEVEN years ago: Ben A. Pruchnie 14. Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) looking as gorgeous as ever back in 2013: Jason Merritt / Getty Images 15. And here's Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) working the camera in 2014: Ian Gavan / Getty Images 16. This stylish shot of the Starks was also taken in 2014: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images 17. Nathalie and Emilia looking like true queens five years ago: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images 18. Rory McCann (The Hound) posing VERY un-Hound-like six years ago: Jason Merritt / Getty Images 19. And here's Emilia, Alfie, and Rose striking up a pose with Seth MacFarlane (Emilia's BF at the time) seven years ago: Frazer Harrison 20. Look at these cuties at the Season 3 premiere six years ago: Kevin Winter / Getty Images 21. Carice van Houten (Melisandre) looking like a radiant beauty back in 2013: Jason Merritt / Getty Images 22. Jack Gleeson (Joffrey) and Sophie proving back in 2014 that they're super friendly in real life despite what you saw on screen: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images 23. And finally, the dudes who started it all (aside from George, of course) back in 2012: Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link