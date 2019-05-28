Celebrity

23 Throwback Cast Photos From "Game Of Thrones" That You Need To See

How has it been 9 years?!

1. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) at Comic-Con a whole EIGHT years ago:

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

2. And here's one of some of the gang looking dapper at the same 2011 Comic-Con:

FYI, it&#x27;s Lena Headey (Cersei), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Kit Harington, David Benioff (co-showrunner), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, (Jaime) Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo), D.B. Weiss (co-showrunner) and Emilia Clarke.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

3. This one of Maisie Williams (Arya) and Sophie Turner (Sansa) is from SEVEN WHOLE YEARS AGO, but it's clear they were fashion icons even back then:

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

4. And here's another one of them taken six years ago, posing like royalty:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

5. Look how classy everyone looks by the Iron Throne six years ago:

Pictured above is Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark), Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, George R.R. Martin, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, David Benioff, and D.B. Weiss.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

6. Here are Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) serving LEWKS six years ago:

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

7. And apparently Peter Dinklage drinks from the fountain of youth because this was captured in 2012:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

8. Here's some of our favorite ladies lookin' fabulous just five years ago:

Rose Leslie (Ygritte), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

9. And here's Lena Headey proving to the world that she can absolutely rock a bob in 2012:

Frazer Harrison / Getty

10. This is the whole crew showing their sweet faces in 2014:

Sophie Turner, Rose Leslie, John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Rory McCann (The Hound), George R.R. Martin, Maisie Williams, and Kit Harington.
Kent Horner / Getty

11. And here's Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), who clearly had style game in 2012:

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

12. Nikolaj and Gwendoline being Nikolaj and Gwendoline even back in 2013:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

13. And just look how young both Finn Jones (Loras Tyrell) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) are a whole SEVEN years ago:

Ben A. Pruchnie

14. Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) looking as gorgeous as ever back in 2013:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

15. And here's Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) working the camera in 2014:

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

16. This stylish shot of the Starks was also taken in 2014:

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

17. Nathalie and Emilia looking like true queens five years ago:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

18. Rory McCann (The Hound) posing VERY un-Hound-like six years ago:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

19. And here's Emilia, Alfie, and Rose striking up a pose with Seth MacFarlane (Emilia's BF at the time) seven years ago:

Frazer Harrison

20. Look at these cuties at the Season 3 premiere six years ago:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

21. Carice van Houten (Melisandre) looking like a radiant beauty back in 2013:

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

22. Jack Gleeson (Joffrey) and Sophie proving back in 2014 that they're super friendly in real life despite what you saw on screen:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

23. And finally, the dudes who started it all (aside from George, of course) back in 2012:

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

