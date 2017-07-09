Sections

TVAndMovies

This Test Will Reveal If You’re Really Ready For Season 7 Of "Game Of Thrones"

Test your knowledge of Season 6 before Season 7 begins!

Farrah Penn
Farrah Penn
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
HBO / BuzzFeed

  1. HBO

  2. HBO
    House Karstark
    Via HBO
    House Karstark
    House Mormont
    Via HBO
    House Mormont
    House Whent
    Via HBO
    House Whent
    House Glover
    Via HBO
    House Glover

  3. HBO

  4. HBO

  5. HBO

  6. HBO
    Jon Snow
    Via HBO
    Jon Snow
    Brienne of Tarth
    Via HBO
    Brienne of Tarth
    Littlefinger
    Littlefinger
    Lyanna Mormont
    Lyanna Mormont

  7. HBO
    The Waif
    Via HBO
    The Waif
    Jaqen H'ghar
    Via HBO
    Jaqen H'ghar
    Littlefinger
    Via HBO
    Littlefinger
    King Tommen Baratheon
    Via HBO
    King Tommen Baratheon

  8. HBO

  9. HBO

  10. HBO
    Hodor
    Via HBO
    Hodor
    Ramsey Bolton
    Via HBO
    Ramsey Bolton
    The High Sparrow
    Via HBO
    The High Sparrow
    Loras Tyrell
    Via HBO
    Loras Tyrell
    King Tommen Baratheon
    Via HBO
    King Tommen Baratheon
    Greyworm
    Via HBO
    Greyworm
    Rickon Stark
    Via HBO
    Rickon Stark
    Leaf
    Via HBO
    Leaf
    Khal Moro
    Via HBO
    Khal Moro

This Test Will Reveal If You're Really Ready For Season 7 Of "Game Of Thrones"

You're a bit rusty on what happened last season!

You can use a bit of brushing up but to be fair, season six did premiere over a YEAR ago. Give it another try! It's what Jon Snow would want.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
Superb!!

You must be a true fan of this series, because you remember quite a bit from what happened last season! Stunning work. You've really done your house proud.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
CROWNED RULER OF WESTEROS

Wow, 100%! AMAZING! You either have a phenomenal memory for this series, or you recently re-watched it. Whatever the case, your knowledge is seriously impressive!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
