19 Interesting Tidbits I Learned About "Game Of Thrones" From An Extra On The Show

Extras who were on the shorter side had the advantage of more screen time, as the crew typically placed them beside shorter actors.

Farrah Penn
Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

While traveling recently, I jumped at the chance to book a spot on a Game of Thrones tour throughout Northern Ireland. This specific tour is hosted by guides who were extras on Game of Thrones, and I had the opportunity to interview our guide — Brian — who was an extra on the show. Here are all the behind-the-scenes tidbits I learned from him!

Game of Thrones Tours / Via gameofthronestours.com

Sidenote: This company has two tours you can book. One is the Iron Island tour, and the other is the Winterfell tour. The one I attended was The Iron Island tour. (Also, if you watched Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, it's the same tour that Andrew McClay is seen guiding.)

1. Game of Thrones had a strict "leave no trace" policy. The crew had to leave the land they were filming on exactly as they found it.

HBO / Farrah Penn

For example, Ser Loras Tyrell and Brienne of Tarth duel at Larrybane Chalk Quarry in Northern Ireland in Season 2, Episode 3. The crew had to bring in a lot of extra sand for the duel (because it was a softer cushion for falls) but they couldn't leave it there once they finished shooting — they had to remove it to preserve the land as it was.

2. Before shooting Season 1, the crew laid fake snow within the Tollymore forest, which took about 10 weeks (July through September). By the time they began filming, Northern Ireland experienced one of the worst winters it'd seen in a while, complete with REAL snow. They could have saved millions if they'd have known!

HBO

Ironically, the crew had to go and MELT the real snow and ice when filming "Baelor" (Season 1, Episode 9) in November, as they were filming in the "Riverlands" in Westeros where it had to look like summer.

3. Pilou Asbæk (who plays Euron) is a method actor. In Season 6, Episode 5 when he was baptized in the waters of the Iron Islands, he asked to be held underwater until he couldn't breathe so that when he came up for air, he'd actually cough up water so it looked believable. Also, HE DID THIS MORE THAN ONCE FOR THE SHOT.

HBO

Don't worry, there was a medic on scene nervously supervising the whole scene.

4. There were two enormous lighting rigs that were able to light up the front and back of "The Long Night" (Season 8, Episode 3) set, but blasting them too brightly would have made the battle look like it was taking place in daylight.

HBO

Yes, viewers complained about how dimly lit the episode was, but too much light would have ruined the atmosphere. Also, it was actually snowing during filming, which hindered how much light was produced.

5. Ireland's weather is very temperamental and, of course, it rains often. But even if it was raining, shoots would continue because you could CGI rain out of a shot, but not into a shot.

HBO

That made for many cold and rainy outdoor scenes.

6. If you were an extra and wanted to be asked back for the next season of shooting, you learned that you had to die face down during a battle scene.

HBO

If your face was shown on screen after you'd died in battle, they wouldn't want you back for consistency purposes. For many extras, being invited back meant MORE MONEY and more time working on a show they enjoyed.

7. Extras who were on the shorter side had the advantage of more screen time, as the crew typically placed them beside shorter actors to make the talent look more heroic.

HBO

Yes, you guessed it — this was the case for Kit Harington.

8. Extras were required to go through a Game of Thrones boot camp.

HBO

This training could last a day or a week, depending on your specialty. It was where extras learned how to sword fight, shoot a bow, etc.

9. About 800 extras auditioned for "Hardhome" (Season 5, Episode 8), but only half of those people was selected at first. Roughly 220 were picked to film the fight scenes.

HBO

10. Because filming "Hardhome" was truly hard work in brutal conditions, roughly 70 extras lasted the entire four weeks of shooting.

HBO

When they were short on extras during that time, some extras would sit in the makeup chair to play both roles: a Wildling and what they called "a super fresh Undead."

11. There were tons of extras in "Battle of the Bastards" (Season 6, Episode 9), and the executive producers rented out an entire theater so everyone who was in the episode could see it on the big screen.

HBO

They even got drinks and popcorn as a thank you for all the hard work the extras put into filming.

12. Not everything about making Game of Thrones is glamorous. When filming in nature/isolated locations, extras would have to use port-a-potties.

Farrah Penn / BuzzFeed

That should give you an idea of how far away from civilization some of the shooting locations were at.

13. When extras had long days of shooting, they were fed breakfast, lunch, and dinner by the crew. If they only had part of a day of filming, they were warned to come having ate breakfast.

HBO

If they didn't, it would feel like a LONG day before they could eat. And nobody wants to be fighting on an empty stomach.

14. Yes, extras had to sign an NDA, especially during the last season of filming since they were exposed to secrets, but many of them wouldn't have wanted to give anything away even if they hadn't.

Cristina Quicler / AFP / Getty Images

Many extras thought filming for Game of Thrones was a labor of love, and they were they were making history with Season 8.

15. There was a rockslide that delayed filming during Season 6 at Magheramorne Quarry, which is the home to Castle Black.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

Nobody was hurt, but seismologists were asked to come in and inspect the safety of the area before filming could resume.

16. Roughly 50%-60% of studio filming took place in Titanic Studios in Belfast.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

17. It took a while for the crew to land on Northern Ireland for filming the pilot, but it turned out that the landscape offered nearly everything they needed to shoot, from green pastures to seaside cliffs to mountain terrain.

Farrah Penn / BuzzFeed

In the original pilot, many of the Winterfell scenes were shot in Scotland.

18. Speaking of the original pilot, it hasn't ever been released.

HBO

The original feedback from friends and family was so negative, that Benioff and Weiss went back and shot 90% of it.

19. And finally, the tourism in Northern Ireland from Game of Thrones brings in about 36 million dollars each year!

Farrah Penn / BuzzFeed

Each guide on Game of Thrones Tours is an extra on the show and can tell you all about their individual experience. If you're looking to book, you can find this specific tour here.

