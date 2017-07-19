Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Ed Sheeran Had A Cameo On "Game Of Thrones" For The Sweetest Reason

Aww!

Posted on
Farrah Penn
Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

If you watched Sunday's premiere of Game of Thrones Season 7, then you probably recognized Ed Sheeran's cameo as a Lannister soldier.

HBO

Ed also sang a little tune in his cameo, which was FANTASTIC albeit short.

HBO

But the decision to cast Ed's small role wasn't random. It was all part of showrunner David Benioff's plan when he realized Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) is an enormous fan of Ed's.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

“We knew that Maisie was a big fan of Ed Sheeran and for years we've been trying to get him on the show so we can surprise Maisie,” Benioff told Entertainment Weekly. “This year we finally did it.”

This wasn't Maisie's first time meeting Ed, though.

Twitter: @Maisie_Williams

In fact, they’ve been buddies for quite a while now.

Twitter: @Maisie_Williams
Twitter: @Maisie_Williams

AWWWW.

Twitter: @BBCSweat

So while the cameo may have seemed a bit strange to some, it was for the sweetest reason.

Helen Sloan / Via HBO

We bet Maisie was incredibly happy! Because who DOESN’T want to hang out with their friends at work?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Maisie Williams / Via youtube.com

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies