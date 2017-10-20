 back to top
"Dumplin'" Is Going To Be A Movie And The Cast So Far Is INCREDIBLE

I'M READY FOR YOU, 2018.

Farrah Penn
Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

In case you HAVEN'T heard, the #1 New York Times best-seller, Dumplin' by Julie Murphy, is going to be A MOVIE!!!!

Balzer + Bray / juliemurphywrites.com

Also—and you may want to sit down for this—DOLLY PARTON IS WRITING NEW, ORIGINAL MUSIC FOR THE FILM.

Dolly's music plays a roll in Murphy's novel, so it's beyond exciting that she'll create some new tunes for the movie.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Dumplin' follows Willowdean Dickson, a self-proclaimed fat girl who sets out to reclaim her confidence by entering her small town's beauty pageant to prove she deserves her place in the spotlight as much as any other girl.

It's funny and moving and BODY POSITIVE.
Warner Bros. Animation

I know, it sounds amazing right? WELL NOW LOOK HOW AMAZING THE CAST IS:

HBO

Willowdean Dickson will by played by Danielle Macdonald.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Rosie Dickson (Willowdean's mom) will be played by the iconic Jennifer Aniston.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Ellen Dryver (aka Willowdean's BFF) will be played by Odeya Rush.

Dimitrios Kambouris

Bo (Willowdean's love interest) will be played by Luke Benward.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Millie will be played by Maddie Baillio.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Hannah will be played by Bex Taylor-Klaus.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Bekah will be played by Dove Cameron.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Ginger Minj and Georgie Flores have also been cast in the film, but their roles haven't yet been specified.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Honestly, we can't wait to see MORE.

Y'all, the Dumplin' set was pure magic today. I have a crush on literally everyone I met.
Ghoulie Murphy @andimJULIE

Dumplin' is set to release in 2018, and WE CANNOT WAIT.

TNT

