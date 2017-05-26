-
True!
True! According to OB-GYN Dr. Lauren Streicher, associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University's medical school, "If you start to take medication the day before you get your period or the minute you see that first drop of blood, not only will it dramatically decrease cramping, but it will also decrease bleeding."
-
All of the above!
According to OB-GYN Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at Yale School of Medicine, exercise, stress, and weight gain can contribute to missing a period. But if this is something that's constantly happening, be sure to discuss with your OB-GYN.
-
False
According to Minkin, there is no scientific proof that switching to a menstrual cup affects your period in these ways.
-
Normal!
It's normal! According to Streicher, "Clots mean that you're bleeding heavily, but it's not an indication of a specific problem."
-
28 days
The average cycle is 28 days. However, getting your period every 23 days or every 30 days also falls within a normal limit. If the length of your cycle changes from month to month, that's something to bring up to your doctor.
-
Premenstrual syndrome
PMS stands for premenstrual syndrome.
-
The absence of menstruation
Amenorrhea is the absence of menstruation — one or more missed menstrual periods.
-
Red!
According to Streicher, "Bright red generally means more active bleeding. If it's brown it means it's been sitting around for a while [in the vagina]."
-
True
It's not uncommon to experience some odor during your period, which can happen when your vaginal pH levels are thrown out of whack.
Can You Get A Perfect Score On This Period Quiz?
You know quite a bit about periods despite having a few questions trip you up. Try again — we're sure you'll ace it this time around!
You must be a gynecologist in training, because you know a WHOLE lot about the menstruation process! Way to ace this thing.
You absolutely know 100% about periods. Way to go! That's seriously impressive.
Contact Farrah Penn at Farrah.Penn@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.