Health

Can You Get A Perfect Score On This Period Quiz?

How much do you really know?

Posted on
Farrah Penn
Farrah Penn
BuzzFeed Staff Writer

  1. Correct!
    Wrong!

    True!

    True! According to OB-GYN Dr. Lauren Streicher, associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University's medical school, "If you start to take medication the day before you get your period or the minute you see that first drop of blood, not only will it dramatically decrease cramping, but it will also decrease bleeding."

  2. Correct!
    Wrong!

    All of the above!

    According to OB-GYN Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at Yale School of Medicine, exercise, stress, and weight gain can contribute to missing a period. But if this is something that's constantly happening, be sure to discuss with your OB-GYN.

  3. Correct!
    Wrong!

    False

    According to Minkin, there is no scientific proof that switching to a menstrual cup affects your period in these ways.

  4. Correct!
    Wrong!

    Normal!

    It's normal! According to Streicher, "Clots mean that you're bleeding heavily, but it's not an indication of a specific problem."

  5. Correct!
    Wrong!

    28 days

    The average cycle is 28 days. However, getting your period every 23 days or every 30 days also falls within a normal limit. If the length of your cycle changes from month to month, that's something to bring up to your doctor.

  6. Correct!
    Wrong!

    Premenstrual syndrome

    PMS stands for premenstrual syndrome.

  7. Correct!
    Wrong!

    The absence of menstruation

    Amenorrhea is the absence of menstruation — one or more missed menstrual periods.

  8. Correct!
    Wrong!

    Red!

    According to Streicher, "Bright red generally means more active bleeding. If it's brown it means it's been sitting around for a while [in the vagina]."

  9. Correct!
    Wrong!

    True

    It's not uncommon to experience some odor during your period, which can happen when your vaginal pH levels are thrown out of whack.

Can You Get A Perfect Score On This Period Quiz?

Almost!

You know quite a bit about periods despite having a few questions trip you up. Try again — we're sure you'll ace it this time around!

Almost!
WB
Gynecologist in training

You must be a gynecologist in training, because you know a WHOLE lot about the menstruation process! Way to ace this thing.

Gynecologist in training
A24
Menstruation master!

You absolutely know 100% about periods. Way to go! That's seriously impressive.

Menstruation master!
NBC
Contact Farrah Penn at Farrah.Penn@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With Health