Dr. Minkin: "Many lubes can be quite safe and when you do buy a lube, don’t buy the giant economy size, see if it agrees with you first. If you’re not liking something your partner is doing, tell them. Communication is important. There are certain times where moisture is an issue – certain birth control pills may decrease moisture – check in with your provider. You may have a low-grade vaginal infection that may be affecting the moisture, but again, check in with your provider."

Dr. Dweck: “Lube is a good option. But also, get to the bottom of what is causing the dryness. It could be birth control pills, antihistamines, hormone changes (breastfeeding, menopause). Make sure there’s no infection, then consider a lubricant. You could use coconut oil or saliva if you don’t want to use over the counter lubricant.”