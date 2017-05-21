Prove To Yourself And The Universe That You Can Ace This Orgasm Quiz
O BABY!!!
-
True!
Anxiety, stress, as well as relationship issues can make it harder to orgasm, according to sex and relationship researcher Kristen Mark, PhD.
-
Anorgasmia
It’s defined as difficulty reaching orgasm, even after plenty of sexual stimulation, causing you personal distress.
-
True!
Debby Herbenick, PhD, told BuzzFeed that while it’s rare, it is possible to orgasm from nipple stimulation alone.
-
It’s oxytocin!
Oxytocin is a hormone and neurotransmitter that’s released when you orgasm.
-
2-3 calories!
According to I Love Female Orgasm: An Extraordinary Orgasm Guide by Dorian Solot and Miller Marshall, orgasming burns 2-3 calories.
-
False!
According to a Harvard Medical School study, men who wank off more have a LOWER risk of prostate cancer.
-
7.Both men and women!
According to a 2010 study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, both women and men were more likely to orgasm during their last sexual encounter if they engaged in a greater number of sexual behaviors (like oral sex, anal sex, vaginal sex, etc.)
-
8.True!
Certain brain areas light up in response to both pain and pleasure, so it’s possible that when they’re responding to pleasure signals, they may be able to inhibit pain sensations.
-
9.It’s true!
Orgasms can increase endorphin and oxytocin levels, according to board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Alyssa Dweck.
