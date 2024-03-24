There is so much misinformation out there regarding healthy things, both mentally and physically — it's hard to keep up! When u/Soren-J asked the question, "What is actually healthy but people think is not?" the thousands of replies in the thread confirmed just how confusing knowing what's best for us is. Here is what some had to say:
This article is not meant to replace seeing medical professionals. Health issues are specific to each individual.
But while none of the individuals below are medical professionals, we provided expert-backed links to provide more context to all of these claims. It's important to consult with a doctor for personalized medical care.
1. "Doing literally nothing to decompress. Sometimes one just needs to breathe and look out a window."
2. "Avoiding gluten. It has no health benefits if you do not have celiac or a gluten allergy."
3. "Organic soy. People think it puts estrogen into your system when actually, soy contains phytoestrogen, a plant estrogen, that doesn’t affect humans. In fact, organic soy is a great protein and calcium source."
4. "Spending time alone."
"I love spending some time alone. I can relax or do something I love to do."
5. "Red meat. It’s full of healthy omega oils, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Processed meats are a whole other ballgame due to all the added salts and preservatives, but a steak will do you no harm."
6. "Nuts. Specifically unsalted nuts. Many people think they're unhealthy because they only look at calories, but they're high in healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins. They're so good to eat one or two handfuls per day of them."
7. "Shocked that no one has said potatoes. They're one of the healthiest foods we know of — packed full of nutrients, vitamins, and carbohydrates. The oil we cook them in is the unhealthy part."
8. "Exercising and playing sports during pregnancy. Actually, a lot of things are healthy during pregnancy, there's just too much misinformation. If your doctor explicitly says not to do something, then yes, don't do that. But if your doctor says ok, then go ahead."
9. "Drinking coffee. It's loaded with antioxidants and linked to a lower risk of several diseases."
10. "Silence. We've gotten so used to noise pollution that real silence has become anxiety-inducing. Silence improves sleep, helps your brain process what you're learning, reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, the list goes on."
11. "Skipping breakfast."
"This is highly individual. I function much better with a breakfast, especially one with some protein."
"Skipping meals occasionally. Intermittent fasting is apparently quite healthy."
12. "Frozen fruits and vegetables. The modern flash-freeze technique preserves almost all of the nutrients, and they are always picked when they are in season, so they are as nutritious as their fresh in-season counterparts, and more nutritious if it is not the season."
13. "Walking and running barefoot. Most shoes aren't designed to help your feet — they're designed to make your feet more comfortable, and that teaches you to walk or run in ways that will injure your feet."
14. "Crying."
"I love my mom for always saying, 'Cry it out, and you'll feel relieved.' Now, as an adult, when I need to cry, I don't feel such shame about it. It's just a tool for processing my feelings."
15. "Salad dressing. The vitamins in leafy greens are oil-soluble, and if you don't include one, you don't get the full benefit of your leafy greens."
