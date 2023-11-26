13.

"Constantly posting everything you do and every decision you make on social media. You're just looking for validation, which is fine but it becomes unhealthy when you don't realize that you're receiving serotonin from that validation. Then you NEED to post all the time to keep getting that feeling when people 'agree' with your decisions. So many people cannot make decisions privately for themselves anymore without the input of 20 people they went to high school with 20 years ago."