    There are just some celebrities who can do no wrong when it comes to their style. Sydney Sweeney is one of those celebs whose style is unmatched and the perfect mix of chic, edgy, sweet, and a little sultry. Her stylist, Molly Dickson, dressed Sydney in some of the star's best looks ever within the last year.

    1. Sydney looked so chic in this Shushu/Tong little black dress paired with sheer black tights.

    Woman in a black sleeveless dress with lace details, standing on a branded backdrop
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    2. My jaw is on the floor at this simple and elegant grey Miu Miu gown Sydney posed on a red carpet in.

    Woman in elegant off-shoulder gown with draped sleeves and embellishments, standing against a backdrop with logos
    Steven Simione / WireImage

    3. This look is the definition of sultry and edgy. Chef's kiss, Sydney!

    Person standing on red carpet at SXSW event in a white off-the-shoulder dress with a high slit and lace details
    Gary Miller / Getty Images

    4. This cream-colored Marc Bouwer gown Sydney wore at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party screamed perfection.

    Woman in elegant sleeveless gown at Vanity Fair event, standing on logo, hands clasped in front
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    5. Sydney wore this sleeveless red custom Mônot gown with a plunging neckline to the People's Choice Awards this year and I can't stop thinking about it.

    Person poses on red carpet in a sleeveless red gown with a plunging neckline
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    6. People must have taken a double take when Sydney posed on a red carpet in this black beaded Oscar de la Renta fringe dress.

    Woman in a black, beaded fringe dress posing on the event backdrop
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    7. This sheer off-white draped Givenchy gown was the perfect mix of sultry and chic.

    Woman in a draped gown posing on the &#x27;Anyone But You&#x27; film premiere backdrop
    Don Arnold / WireImage

    8. This custom red Balmain dress proves that red is one of Sydney's best colors.

    Woman in red dress with rose detail, short sleeves, and heels, accompanied by men in suits
    The Hapa Blonde / GC Images

    9. The 'Anyone But You' star looked beyond elegant in this sequined custom Miu Miu gown.

    Sydney Sweeney standing, wearing a sequined gown with a black belt at a promotional event
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    10. Sydney looked edgy but chic in this skintight black leather Alexander McQueen corseted peplum top with a long slitted skirt.

    Woman in a black leather dress with a peplum waist on the red carpet
    Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

    11. This beige embellished blush Miu Miu gown with a bow and gorgeous train that Sydney wore to last year's Met Gala is the definition of 2023 meets old Hollywood.

    Person in a beaded gown with train, standing on a carpeted area with onlookers and cameras behind
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    12. Showing off her take on the pantless trend, Sydney wowed us in this two-piece look.

    Woman in black crop top and sheer skirt with leaf pattern at Giorgio Armani event
    Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani beauty

    13. This Alexander McQueen two-piece suit featuring a torso cut-out with the perfect touch of embellishment is everything.

    A person on a red carpet wearing a black suit with ornate silver embellishments
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    14. This black off-the-shoulder custom LaQuan Smith gown with a metallic bustier is a dress I'll dream about.

    Person in black off-the-shoulder gown with metallic skull design, posing at GQ event
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    15. Sydney turned heads (mine included) in this full leather Rokh outfit.

    Woman in a unique black leather outfit with circular cutouts at the bust, paired with high-waisted trousers
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images for ELLE

    16. Lastly, I can't forget Sydney's "Sorry for having great tits" sweatshirt she wore in her recent vacation pics posted to her Instagram. TOO GOOD!

    Person in a graphic sweatshirt with text &quot;SORRY FOR HAVING GREAT TITS&quot; and a cartoon figure
    @sydney_sweeney / Via instagram.com

