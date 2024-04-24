There are just some celebrities who can do no wrong when it comes to their style. Sydney Sweeney is one of those celebs whose style is unmatched and the perfect mix of chic, edgy, sweet, and a little sultry. Her stylist, Molly Dickson, dressed Sydney in some of the star's best looks ever within the last year.
1.Sydney looked so chic in this Shushu/Tong little black dress paired with sheer black tights.
2.My jaw is on the floor at this simple and elegant grey Miu Miu gown Sydney posed on a red carpet in.
3.This look is the definition of sultry and edgy. Chef's kiss, Sydney!
4.This cream-colored Marc Bouwer gown Sydney wore at this year's Vanity Fair Oscar Party screamed perfection.
5.Sydney wore this sleeveless red custom Mônot gown with a plunging neckline to the People's Choice Awards this year and I can't stop thinking about it.
6.People must have taken a double take when Sydney posed on a red carpet in this black beaded Oscar de la Renta fringe dress.
7.This sheer off-white draped Givenchy gown was the perfect mix of sultry and chic.
8.This custom red Balmain dress proves that red is one of Sydney's best colors.
9.The 'Anyone But You' star looked beyond elegant in this sequined custom Miu Miu gown.
10.Sydney looked edgy but chic in this skintight black leather Alexander McQueen corseted peplum top with a long slitted skirt.
11.This beige embellished blush Miu Miu gown with a bow and gorgeous train that Sydney wore to last year's Met Gala is the definition of 2023 meets old Hollywood.
12.Showing off her take on the pantless trend, Sydney wowed us in this two-piece look.
13.This Alexander McQueen two-piece suit featuring a torso cut-out with the perfect touch of embellishment is everything.
14.This black off-the-shoulder custom LaQuan Smith gown with a metallic bustier is a dress I'll dream about.
15.Sydney turned heads (mine included) in this full leather Rokh outfit.
16.Lastly, I can't forget Sydney's "Sorry for having great tits" sweatshirt she wore in her recent vacation pics posted to her Instagram. TOO GOOD!
Which look of Sydney's is your favorite? Share your thoughts with me in the comments below!