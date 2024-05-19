3.

"I had a friend in college who had the most disgusting house. He lived with his parents, and they were nasty. However, he got a lot of women because of his looks. I went over for dinner once, and the grass in the yard was three feet high — first red flag. The porch had about 12 garbage bags torn up from the cats— second red flag. I walked in, and there was a paper towel on the floor. I picked it up, and there was vomit or dog shit. Not sure. It looked three weeks old. We went into his room while waiting for dinner, a bad idea. He had an aquarium full of dead fish! At dinner, we ate spaghetti. I was trying to be polite and ate as much as possible. I got down to the bottom of the plate, and it started tasting like peppermint. Alas, there was a peppermint candy stuck to the plate. I about died! I never went back there and ghosted him after that."