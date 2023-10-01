8.

"He makes the bed every morning, even if I'm still in it. He kisses me before he leaves even if it's to go outside to do yard work, and he kisses me when he comes back. He calls on his way home from work and on his lunch break. When he's asleep, he will reach his hand out and touch my hair and say I love you. He does his own laundry but will help me fold mine. He looks at me over the dinner table and smiles — it's so many little things. Twenty years and even when we disagree, he's never hurt my feelings. He stays on the topic and argues his point."