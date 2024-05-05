18.

"I dated a girl for around four years. We lived together for one. Towards the end of that last year, I was diagnosed with MS and damn near had a breakdown after I got the news. I went to a mental health treatment center for severe depression just to do a total reset on myself so I could be better for both her and me and focus on moving forward with life. I was only gone for two weeks and felt much better. On my train ride back, she told me she had been talking with another dude while I was gone and sending pictures back and forth. So that kind of reversed the progress I made in treatment. Needless to say, that ended."