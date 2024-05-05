Relationships — especially romantic ones — are built on trust and support. Unfortunately, sometimes, people are not who you thought they were and they do something to betray your trust. I wanted to share this relatable Reddit thread that was filled with many people sharing the moment they knew they couldn't trust their partner anymore. Here is what people shared:
1."I dated a guy for 14 months. I found out he had given me a fake name, and then I found out he had a fiancé — still stings."
2."She blatantly lied to my face repeatedly when I pointed out her words didn't align with her actions, and I was the one with the trust problems."
5."My ex promised they had quit smoking for good, but I caught them many times, and they lied each instance."
6."My girlfriend of 10 years admitted to having feelings for someone we knew and that she could no longer be monogamous. We broke up shortly after. That was two years ago. I'm stuck living alone in the house we bought together, and it's really grinding me down. Our lives were so intertwined, and now it all feels so fractured. It's so hard to heal when your environment reminds you of what you lost."
18."I dated a girl for around four years. We lived together for one. Towards the end of that last year, I was diagnosed with MS and damn near had a breakdown after I got the news. I went to a mental health treatment center for severe depression just to do a total reset on myself so I could be better for both her and me and focus on moving forward with life. I was only gone for two weeks and felt much better. On my train ride back, she told me she had been talking with another dude while I was gone and sending pictures back and forth. So that kind of reversed the progress I made in treatment. Needless to say, that ended."