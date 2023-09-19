8. "My ex of eight years couldn't step up when I found out I'd struggle to have kids. I remember the pain of it to this day. He was a wonderful partner, my best friend, there was no one I cared about or loved more in this world but realizing I was carrying this alone was a deal breaker for me."

"I couldn't look at him the same knowing how lonely, and empty, he made me feel in those first few weeks. He didn't have any suggestions, or any initiative to take the lead and let me process the news. I was trying to convince him to step up, give me his thoughts on the situation, and tell me what he wanted when I was trying to process what I wanted from all this and what I'd lost.

I realized in those moments I deserved better. If I was carrying this weight alone with someone I'd dedicated this many years of my life to, I might as well be alone until I found someone who would carry it with me and know what they wanted so I could tell them if my medical issues will be an issue for their future goals with family making, etc.

We are still friends, and I'll probably always love him. But I know that I'd be happier doing this alone or deserve someone who can support me with it."

—u/CV2nm