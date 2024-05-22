"This Rule Can’t Be Emphasized Enough": 16 American Cultural "Rules" We All Follow And Probably Don't Think Twice About

5. "I was taken to a metropolitan ER by some friends who not only knew how expensive ambulance rides were but also knew they could get me to the ER faster than an ambulance could be called. So after around five hours in that ER, it was determined I was having an aneurysm in my chest."

"I was transferred to another hospital in the same city via ambulance (the weather was bad, so thank God I was not in a helicopter cause that would have been even more expensive), but long story short, one 20-minute ambulance alone ride cost almost two times more than one emergency surgery at 2 a.m. and two cat scans, six blood transfusions, two MRIs, and a week in the ICU, plus countless other procedures/consulting and therapy/labs/tests.



For the record, I have what's considered 'really good insurance' in the United States, yet this was still the case. Always ask first. I know it's tough to see someone suffering and want to help, but I'd say if a person has a pulse and can converse with you, consider taking them yourself. It could save them tens of thousands of dollars."

—katies156