Staying on top of your own health is a task in itself, but when you have children and want to make sure their health is in order — trips to the pediatrician are crucial.
Technically, there isn't an age limit for people pediatricians can treat. Pediatricians are trained to treat patients through the different stages of life, from infancy through young adulthood, around 21 years old — a crucial time when bodies and minds are still developing. There's no set age for people to switch from a pediatrician to an adult doctor, and it's up to when a patient is ready to make that decision.
Whether you're a new parent or just want to learn how to stay on top of your child's health, there are many things you probably don’t realize you're doing too much or not enough when it comes to your children. I spoke to a few experts — including board-certified general pediatricians and pediatric neurologists — to learn more about things every parent should know regarding their child's health. Here's what they had to say.
1. Parents trying to be overly prepared for how to raise their children can actually cause more harm than good.
"We have more information than ever on how to raise our children, but in many ways, that has made us more fearful of all the things that could go wrong. Parents are so stressed that they aren't parenting right, and the fear and anxiety about doing it 'right’ causes parents to attempt to control every situation," Cazorla-Lancaster added.
"This leads to perfectionism, an all-or-nothing approach, and helicopter parenting, and affects many aspects of a child's life, including feeding, education, and sports," she said.
2. Experts warn parents to stop trying to be a "perfect parent."
3. Raising "iPad kids" is okay if boundaries are set.
4. It's important to pay attention to what your kids are eating, but even things that you might think are unhealthy are okay in moderation.
"I respect that every home has different financial means and resources, but it’s important that a family monitors their intake of processed foods, sugars, and dyes and leans in on fresh foods like fruits, veggies, and lean meats when possible," Amin added.
"Being healthy isn't a checklist, but a lifestyle that begins early on. And maybe you will go through difficult or easy seasons where you’re in survival mode. During survival mode, such as a stressful or busy work week, you may lean on more processed foods or screen time. This is okay," Amin said.