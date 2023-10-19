I'm sure a lot of you have hobbies and interests that maybe you spend a little too much money on, if you can. I know I can speak for myself when I say this.
I personally am a sucker for all things makeup, skincare, and hair so I do some girl math to justify what I spend from time to time. So I was of course intrigued when I saw this Reddit thread where u/dani_is_thinking asked, "What's that one interest that you spend unjustifiable amounts of money on?" Here is what some people had to say.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1. "Eating out. I pick it up myself because I'm not paying that much extra for the convenience of having it brought to me. I like home-cooked meals, but not wanting to spend time cooking and cleaning. I do cook dinner weekly, just not enough.
3. "I spent over $3,000 on a gaming laptop to play my favorite video games while traveling. I've mainly been using it to browse Reddit. I'm using it for that purpose right now. If I were more mature, I might argue that the money I spent was unjustifiable. Luckily, I live in blissful ignorance of the consequences of my own actions."
4. "Coin collection — and especially ancient coins. I'm a far cry from the fat cats who could put a museum to shame with their Roman and Greek coins, but I'm fairly confident that I have the largest and most complete collection of Indo-Sassanian coins in private hands, or possibly in total."
6. "Live music. I shudder to think how much I’ve spent between tickets, travel, hotels, food, drinks, and extracurriculars over 25 years."
7. "Books. People in my high school used to joke that I’d own a library by the time I turned 30. I’m 19 and I already have a 'library' in my house. It’s really a spare bedroom that I put all my books and a couple of comfy chairs in, but I call it a library."
8. "Flavor of the season obsessive hobbies like, photography, RC cars, flying FPV, camping, and bicycling."
9. "Gardening and landscaping."
10. "Crochet. I have three jumbo-size Tupperware containers full of yarn, but you best believe I always find a reason to buy more."
11. "My classic car. I bought it cash in 2012 at 29, have had it for 11 years, and have spent irresponsible amounts of money on upgrades and projects over the years. I don't drink, or smoke, I pack my lunches for work, and take public transportation to work. When it comes to my car, if it improves the drivability and reliability, money is no object. I have many interests in my life — biking, walking, rowing, and photography. They all pale in comparison to the release and joy I experience when I have the perfect drive with my wife, family, and friends with me. It's expensive, frustrating with issues, repairs, upgrades, but it is the only interest in my life that has truly caused me to weep with joy during the experience."
12. "My bar. I have over 200 bottles of spirits and liqueurs, and a fridge full of beer, wine, and ciders. I just like making drinks and I want a fully stocked bar so I can make every drink possible. Whenever I go to the liquor store I always get at least one new bottle."
13. "Dogs. They have more toys and snacks in the house than I do."
"I came to say this too. I went shopping today for more office clothes and came home with toys, a Halloween costume, and a bed for my dogs."