11.

"My classic car. I bought it cash in 2012 at 29, have had it for 11 years, and have spent irresponsible amounts of money on upgrades and projects over the years. I don't drink, or smoke, I pack my lunches for work, and take public transportation to work. When it comes to my car, if it improves the drivability and reliability, money is no object. I have many interests in my life — biking, walking, rowing, and photography. They all pale in comparison to the release and joy I experience when I have the perfect drive with my wife, family, and friends with me. It's expensive, frustrating with issues, repairs, upgrades, but it is the only interest in my life that has truly caused me to weep with joy during the experience."