5. "Social media in general. I choose not to have it because I like living a simpler life. People who’ve just met me will want nothing to do with me once they find out I don’t have socials. I have nothing against it, I just like to keep my world to myself. People don’t need to see everything I do; just because I didn’t post it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen."

"With that said, people get weirded out by it. And I hate that society has come to that. For thousands of years, we have existed without social media, how is it weird that I don’t have it either?"



—hannaholle