It's easy to point out things other generations do that make us shake our heads or question. The older generations of the BuzzFeed Community shared baffling things that they've noticed about younger people in their teens and 20s. Here is what they had to say.
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.
1. "When I saw Beyoncé a few months ago, the teenage girls sitting next to me proceeded to film THEMSELVES for nearly three hours. Not Beyoncé on stage. I already think it’s bad enough we’re all addicted to our phones. But this girl kept blocking my view to film herself dancing for hours. Like what level of narcissism needs hours of footage of them and not the actual talent?"
2. "ASMR crap. Tapping nails on boxes, body parts, etc. It makes me want to boycott, not buy something!"
3. "I don't get the constant FaceTime calls. First, I get distracted by how terrible I look. I only use FaceTime when I'm traveling and genuinely missing my niece, nephew, or my dog. It's also useful when you get sent to the store for something and want to make sure it's right. But otherwise, it's a decline from me."
4. "Voice notes. I don’t mind an odd one, I can see certain circumstances where they serve a purpose, but entire conversations on voice notes make NO SENSE! Make a phone call!"
5. "Social media in general. I choose not to have it because I like living a simpler life. People who’ve just met me will want nothing to do with me once they find out I don’t have socials. I have nothing against it, I just like to keep my world to myself. People don’t need to see everything I do; just because I didn’t post it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen."
"With that said, people get weirded out by it. And I hate that society has come to that. For thousands of years, we have existed without social media, how is it weird that I don’t have it either?"