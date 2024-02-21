Skip To Content
People Over 30 Are Sharing Confusing Things They've Noticed About Younger People, And I'm Curious If You Agree

"Why do they need to show so much at such a young age?"

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

It's easy to point out things other generations do that make us shake our heads or question. The older generations of the BuzzFeed Community shared baffling things that they've noticed about younger people in their teens and 20s. Here is what they had to say.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity. 

1. "When I saw Beyoncé a few months ago, the teenage girls sitting next to me proceeded to film THEMSELVES for nearly three hours. Not Beyoncé on stage. I already think it’s bad enough we’re all addicted to our phones. But this girl kept blocking my view to film herself dancing for hours. Like what level of narcissism needs hours of footage of them and not the actual talent?"

Beyoncé performing on stage in a glittery bodysuit with backup dancers in silver outfits
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

allisonpotter

2. "ASMR crap. Tapping nails on boxes, body parts, etc. It makes me want to boycott, not buy something!"

Woman in a camisole making ASMR gestures with caption about skin and mouth sounds
@beebee.asmrbeebee / Via tiktok.com

iceicekempy

3. "I don't get the constant FaceTime calls. First, I get distracted by how terrible I look. I only use FaceTime when I'm traveling and genuinely missing my niece, nephew, or my dog. It's also useful when you get sent to the store for something and want to make sure it's right. But otherwise, it's a decline from me."

austengirl89

4. "Voice notes. I don’t mind an odd one, I can see certain circumstances where they serve a purpose, but entire conversations on voice notes make NO SENSE! Make a phone call!"

Man in a blazer holding a smartphone, smiling and looking away as if in a conversation
Supersizer / Getty Images

louisefleming

5. "Social media in general. I choose not to have it because I like living a simpler life. People who’ve just met me will want nothing to do with me once they find out I don’t have socials. I have nothing against it, I just like to keep my world to myself. People don’t need to see everything I do; just because I didn’t post it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen."

"With that said, people get weirded out by it. And I hate that society has come to that. For thousands of years, we have existed without social media, how is it weird that I don’t have it either?"

hannaholle

6. "I'm almost 28, and an 18-year-old I work with mentioned how guys ask for her Snap. I guess the days of asking for phone numbers are completely gone? I'm not too surprised because I prefer Facebook Messenger over the texting app, but still so weird that we don't get phone numbers anymore apparently."

Person with headphones takes a selfie, wearing a shirt with a floral design
Liliya Krueger / Getty Images

puertorican

7. "Naming your generations and then naming the in-betweens and ever further."

girlmycroft

8. "I hate that ALL pants are low-rise and high-waisted now. Hate, hate, hate it."

jduckett220

9. "These younger generations are GROWING UP TOO QUICKLY! What a 13-year-old wears now versus what we used to wear back then is sad. Why do they need to show so much at such a young age?"

robcummingszombie

10. "Not just about young people, but society as a general. I just don't understand fascination with watching people's morning and evening routines? I have enough looking at my own puffy sleep-ridden face in the morning, why would I want to watch anyone else's? Who are the people watching all these GRWM videos that so many people are making them? So unbelievably boring, and super lazy so-called content."

Woman applying skincare product in front of a mirror, with dots of the product on her face
@alixearle / Via tiktok.com

natalias48cc3635c

11. "Going everywhere and recording what you're doing instead of enjoying the moment, which of course goes back to social media."

saltyspice75

12. "Not capitalizing words or using punctuation."

aaaaaye123

13. "This isn't really teens, but the gender reveal parties and bachelor/bachelorette weekends are too much for me. Believe me, very few people care that much whether it's a boy or a girl, and your friends probably wish your wedding wasn't costing them so much money."

Group of cheerful friends toasting with small glasses in a dimly lit setting
Jovanmandic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

byrdonawyre

14. "I don't understand the massive popularity of 'e-sports' and watching others play video games. When I was a kid, multiplayer games and remote play weren't a thing, so you got one life each and then handed the controller to a sibling. It's wild to me that so many people make lucrative careers off something that frustrated my 10-year-old self to no end."

ricmauger

Is there anything else you could add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below.

