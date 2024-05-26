Older People Are Sharing "Baffling" Things They've Noticed About Younger People In Their Teens And 20s

I know that as a millennial, I sometimes feel like I can't keep up with the trends of today. Let's just say it took me a good minute to finally download and use TikTok.
1.
"The public TikTok dancing. I just can't handle the second-hand embarrassment when someone is dancing in aisle five."
3.
"FaceTiming people instead of calling them. Unless you have to show me something, I prefer not to show my face on a screen."
—
u/BuscemiLuvr
4.
"The unending need to share everything on social media including their meals, their children, their partners, everything."
—
u/Aggravating_Boy3873
5.
"As a teacher, I get enormously annoyed by the idea that it seems cool to act dumb for a significant amount of teens. Like, being actually proud of lacking or pretending to lack basic knowledge or primary skills. Over the last two weeks, I had a kid claiming not to know how to use a ruler, and one who claimed to never have used scissors."
6.
"The amount of online content so many people create. It's fucking work! How do they have time for this?"
—
u/MsGhoulWrangler
7.
"Talking loudly with your phone on speaker while in public. WTF is that all about?"
—
u/CGB_Spender
8.
"Referring to anybody people don't like as narcissistic. Every form of lying or even just disagreement is gaslighting."
—
u/GreenDogTag
9.
"Film random strangers without consent to make fun of them online all for internet 'clout.'"
—
u/Lizgreyisoficial
12.
"The videos where they say it's a 'life hack' when it's just common sense. 'Try out this crazy life hack for perfectly cut bagels, EVERY TIME!' The person proceeds to use a bagel cutter."
13.
"Watching unboxing videos."
14.
"Those large, spider-looking, over-the-top fake eyelashes."
—
u/OneCrew2044
15.
"I'm still young, but Mukbang videos. I like cooking shows, but watching someone pig out on camera is just gross."
16.
"Snapchat and location sharing. It's so vain. Humans are not meant to be that connected."
—
u/jeremyjack3333
Is there anything else you could add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below.