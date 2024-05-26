Older People Are Sharing "Baffling" Things They've Noticed About Younger People In Their Teens And 20s

"I just can't handle the second-hand embarrassment when I see it."

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

I know that as a millennial, I sometimes feel like I can't keep up with the trends of today. Let's just say it took me a good minute to finally download and use TikTok.

a girl looking confused
@Bounce_TV

When I came across this Reddit thread where u/VisibleConfusion12 asked: "What is something that young people love that you don’t understand?" I was reassured that I'm not alone in feeling this way! Here is what some people had to say.

1. "The public TikTok dancing. I just can't handle the second-hand embarrassment when someone is dancing in aisle five."

two people in matching outfits dancing outside in a parking lot
@linae.kessi / Via TikTok

u/MiseryLovesMisery

2. "Filming themselves crying."

u/Proteinoats

3. "FaceTiming people instead of calling them. Unless you have to show me something, I prefer not to show my face on a screen."

u/BuscemiLuvr

4. "The unending need to share everything on social media including their meals, their children, their partners, everything."

u/Aggravating_Boy3873

5. "As a teacher, I get enormously annoyed by the idea that it seems cool to act dumb for a significant amount of teens. Like, being actually proud of lacking or pretending to lack basic knowledge or primary skills. Over the last two weeks, I had a kid claiming not to know how to use a ruler, and one who claimed to never have used scissors."

students raising their hands in a classroom
Caiaimage / Getty Images/iStockphoto

u/django2605

6. "The amount of online content so many people create. It's fucking work! How do they have time for this?"

u/MsGhoulWrangler

7. "Talking loudly with your phone on speaker while in public. WTF is that all about?"

u/CGB_Spender

8. "Referring to anybody people don't like as narcissistic. Every form of lying or even just disagreement is gaslighting."

u/GreenDogTag

9. "Film random strangers without consent to make fun of them online all for internet 'clout.'"

u/Lizgreyisoficial

someone sitting on a bench on facetime
D3sign / Getty Images

10. "Social media celebrities."

u/Existing_Ganache_293

a girl on tiktok talking
@alixearle / Via TikTok

11. "Extravagant proms and baby showers."

u/ThatBlackGirl93

12. "The videos where they say it's a 'life hack' when it's just common sense. 'Try out this crazy life hack for perfectly cut bagels, EVERY TIME!' The person proceeds to use a bagel cutter."

a man looking confused
CBC

u/muncho

13. "Watching unboxing videos."

a hand holding a mascara
Laura Lee / Via YouTube

u/TargetPlastic7505

"They're kinda useful when I wanna know what's in the damn box and it doesn't say. But I definitely don't understand people who watch them like it's some sort of content."

u/CrushCrawfissh

14. "Those large, spider-looking, over-the-top fake eyelashes."

u/OneCrew2044

15. "I'm still young, but Mukbang videos. I like cooking shows, but watching someone pig out on camera is just gross."

a person eating food in front of the camera
Zach Choi ASMR / Via YouTube

u/PubicKnitting

16. "Snapchat and location sharing. It's so vain. Humans are not meant to be that connected."

u/jeremyjack3333

Is there anything else you could add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below.