12. "36 and just had my first baby. The bad stuff: My husband and I have been together for 13 years. We have been married for 5. It took a long time for him to be in a place where he was ready for marriage and children. I don't regret standing by my man, but it was definitely hard to wait. It took us three very painful years to have a baby (IVF). I don't know if it would have made a difference, but it's hard not to regret not trying sooner. At 36, with a bad hip, it was hard on my body to be pregnant and now take care of a baby. The thought of doing it all again and being older again if we want to give him a sibling is daunting."

"The good stuff: My husband and I have very good jobs. We both have good long-term career prospects, and that simply wouldn't have been possible if we had a child in our 20s. We have a beautiful home that we may not have been able to afford if we had a baby in our 20s. Overall we are better able to provide now because we are older and more established. We have also traveled and generally been lucky enough to have a full life together pre-kids. On a personal note, I think I am better emotionally equipped to be a mother now than ever.

The best stuff: Him. My baby is the absolute best thing that has ever happened to me. Watching my husband become a father is such a gift. I love them both more than I ever thought I could love two people, and my life is happier than I ever dreamed it could be."



—u/VaderVaderVaderVader