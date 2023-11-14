"That's When I Knew That I Could Trust Him": Women Are Sharing The Moment Their Partner Earned Their Trust, And A Lot Of These Teach Some Valuable Dating Lessons

9. "I knew I could trust him early on, but I knew he truly had my back when he met my family. I grew up in a household where my parents and sister were pleasant to outsiders but very emotionally and verbally abusive behind closed doors."

"My exes had always either thought I was exaggerating because my family was nice to them, thought it 'couldn't be that bad' because all families love each other, or thought they could charm them and fix everything as if the problem was my personality.

When my fiancé met my family, we stayed at my sister's house. She was an absolute cow from the moment we arrived, and eventually, I reacted, and we got into an argument. I felt so guilty about it afterwards, but he said I had done nothing wrong and pointed out all the rude things that she had said and done that he had noticed. It felt so validating to have someone else see it and for him to have my back rather than asking me to keep the peace."

—u/WhereasSweet7717