For some time now, there has been a divide between millennials and Gen Z regarding trends — I'm talking about anything from fashion to beauty — people have an opinion! As a millennial myself, there are certain trends that I will die on a hill for. So I'm curious which trends you don't mind letting die and which you'll forever be a stan for.
1.According to TikTok, you can tell someone is a millennial by the type of socks they are wearing because, supposedly, Gen Z is only rocking crew socks while we millennials are still wearing ankle socks.
2.The classic front tuck is another trend that supposedly makes a millennial stand out. (I personally love a front tuck!)
3.Now, let's talk about skinny jeans. I personally don't like skinny jeans on me, but some people cannot part ways with their beloved pairs, and I respect that.
4.And supposedly, using the phrase "going out tops" (aka a phrase to describe nice tops you'd wear on a night out) is out.
5.Oversized T-shirts or sweatshirts over bike shorts is another style that supposedly makes millennials stand out.
6.We millennials love a layering moment, which means we truly never want our camisole tanks to die.
7.A millennial trend that I lowkey don't mind not seeing anymore is wearing a chunky statement necklace. I heard that statement necklaces are making a comeback but the Gen Z version looks very different from the Charming Charlie ones we were wearing back in 2010.
8.Now, I don't care what anyone says about beauty-related trends — I love a side part in hair! I think it looks flattering on anyone, and sometimes, you just don't want to wear a middle part.
9.While clean girl makeup is fun and all, the gold ol' days had us millennials doing a full beat almost every time we went out and wore makeup — I'm talking a full contour, baking, smoky eye, winged liner, and lined lips complete with lipstick and/or gloss.
Are there any trends that I might've missed? If so, share it with me in the comments below!
