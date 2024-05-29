  • Quiz badge

Gen Z'ers Have Made Fun Of Millennials For Wearing These Specific Things, And I Need To Hear Your Thoughts On Some Of These

JUST LET US LIVE!

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

For some time now, there has been a divide between millennials and Gen Z regarding trends — I'm talking about anything from fashion to beauty — people have an opinion! As a millennial myself, there are certain trends that I will die on a hill for. So I'm curious which trends you don't mind letting die and which you'll forever be a stan for.

1. According to TikTok, you can tell someone is a millennial by the type of socks they are wearing because, supposedly, Gen Z is only rocking crew socks while we millennials are still wearing ankle socks.

Eight pairs of socks in various lengths and colors are displayed, each with cardboard packaging. The socks are arranged in two rows of four pairs each
Liudmila Chernetska / Via Getty Images

2. The classic front tuck is another trend that supposedly makes a millennial stand out. (I personally love a front tuck!)

Woman in a knit sweater holds a phone and looks at it, with text below her reading, &quot;You can easily spot a millennial because they still do the front tuck.&quot;
@briannainreallife / Via tiktok.com

3. Now, let's talk about skinny jeans. I personally don't like skinny jeans on me, but some people cannot part ways with their beloved pairs, and I respect that.

A group of people, mostly wearing jeans and casual shoes, stand close together. The focus is on their lower bodies and footwear
Photoalto / Getty Images/PhotoAlto

4. And supposedly, using the phrase "going out tops" (aka a phrase to describe nice tops you'd wear on a night out) is out.

Dan Levy in a black sweater, standing indoors with potted plants in the background. Text on image: &quot;IT&#x27;S TOO MUCH!&quot;
CBC



5. Oversized T-shirts or sweatshirts over bike shorts is another style that supposedly makes millennials stand out.

Person taking a mirror selfie in a casual outfit: an oversized sweatshirt with a geometric design and leopard print biker shorts. Their face is not visible
Via amazon.com

6. We millennials love a layering moment, which means we truly never want our camisole tanks to die.

A woman named Brittany is making a TikTok video. The overlay text reads, &quot;when your kids ask you why you have so many cami&#x27;s in your drawer that you don&#x27;t wear..the ✨millennial✨ in me can&#x27;t throw them away.&quot;
@brittxstyle / Via tiktok.com

7. A millennial trend that I lowkey don't mind not seeing anymore is wearing a chunky statement necklace. I heard that statement necklaces are making a comeback but the Gen Z version looks very different from the Charming Charlie ones we were wearing back in 2010.

Danielle Vermeer points to a tweet about Gen Z charm necklaces, featuring images of gold charm and beaded statement necklaces
@teleport.app / Via tiktok.com

8. Now, I don't care what anyone says about beauty-related trends — I love a side part in hair! I think it looks flattering on anyone, and sometimes, you just don't want to wear a middle part.

A person with long hair smiling directly at the camera with a blurred background. Name not known
Kevin Steele / Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

9. While clean girl makeup is fun and all, the gold ol' days had us millennials doing a full beat almost every time we went out and wore makeup — I'm talking a full contour, baking, smoky eye, winged liner, and lined lips complete with lipstick and/or gloss.

A woman with her eyes closed is getting makeup applied, featuring heavy contouring and highlighting on her face
@exhalebeautee / Via tiktok.com

Are there any trends that I might've missed? If so, share it with me in the comments below!

