  • Add Yours badge

Former Mall Store Employees, Share Some Juicy Secrets And Stories You Have From Working There

Spill the tea!

Fabiana Buontempo
by Fabiana Buontempo

BuzzFeed Staff

Working at a mall store is a common job that I'm sure plenty of us either had at some point in our lives or currently have.

Interior of a multi-level shopping mall with shoppers, escalators, and storefronts
Vostok / Getty Images

With that, I'm sure plenty goes on behind the scenes while working at these stores. So, since I'm a nosy Nancy, I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask, what secrets and stories do you have as an employee of a popular mall store that you can share with me?

Maybe there was a sneaky way of how pricing and sales worked at the store where you worked that customers would never guess was happening.

Storefront of Abercrombie &amp;amp; Fitch with illuminated sign and displayed fashion posters
Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Or maybe you had to do some outrageous things as an employee that no one would ever know or understand unless they, too, worked there.

Exterior view of Bath &amp;amp; Body Works store in a mall with promotional signs and customers entering
Johnny Louis / Getty Images

Perhaps some of the behind-the-scenes things that went on between the managers and employees would shock people!

A person in an apron assists another who is trying on shoes in a boutique with various footwear on display
Azmanl / Getty Images

Whatever the juicy gossip is, I want to hear about it. Spill all the tea in the comments below or in this anonymous form and you could be featured in an upcoming post.