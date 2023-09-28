10.

"When I hear the 2000s, for some reason, my mind always goes to me sitting in my room playing Need for Speed: Most Wanted, with 'Promiscuous Girl' by Nelly Furtado playing on the radio, and holding the cordless phone up with my shoulder as I talk to my childhood best friend about games. I played the game for about a week, but this specific moment sticks out and somehow defines the 2000s for me."