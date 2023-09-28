I personally love reminiscing about what one would call ~simpler times~ — especially when I see things that remind me of my childhood. When I saw this Reddit thread that asked, "What pops into your mind when you hear '2000s'?" I clicked on it so fast to read the hundreds of responses. I agreed with them all. Here is what some people had to say:
1. "Motorola flip phones."
7. "The odd combination of Eminem, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, and Britney Spears playing on repeat on MTV."
8. "Brands like Ed Hardy, Affliction, and True Religion."
10. "When I hear the 2000s, for some reason, my mind always goes to me sitting in my room playing Need for Speed: Most Wanted, with 'Promiscuous Girl' by Nelly Furtado playing on the radio, and holding the cordless phone up with my shoulder as I talk to my childhood best friend about games. I played the game for about a week, but this specific moment sticks out and somehow defines the 2000s for me."
12. "Low-cut jeans and belly button piercings."
14. "The F.R.I.E.N.D.S logo, ill-fitted suits, Smash Mouth, my parents waking me up to watch the ball drop on NYE, Vans shoes."
15. "Those awful sweatpants that had 'PINK' written across the back of them."
16. "Words like 'tight' and products like Nike Shox and the iPod Nano."
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.