    16 Things That Low-Key Felt Like The Height Of Culture 20 Years Ago, In Case You Want To Feel Old

    "When I hear the 2000s, my mind always goes to me sitting in my room playing Need for Speed: Most Wanted, with 'Promiscuous Girl' by Nelly Furtado playing on the radio, and me holding the cordless phone up with my shoulder as I talk to my childhood best friend about games."

    I personally love reminiscing about what one would call ~simpler times~ — especially when I see things that remind me of my childhood. When I saw this Reddit thread that asked, "What pops into your mind when you hear '2000s'?" I clicked on it so fast to read the hundreds of responses. I agreed with them all. Here is what some people had to say:

    1. "Motorola flip phones."

    Colorful flip phones all gathered on a table
    2. "The Now That’s What I Call Music! CDs."

    3. "The pic of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in matching denim outfits."

    Justin and Britney in matching denim outfits
    4. "Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me' playing on loop."

    5. "The colored-panel iMacs and G-Shock watches."

    6. "Frosted tips, ripped jeans, and Spice Girls."

    The Spice Girls onstage and standing with their hands raised and clasped
    7. "The odd combination of Eminem, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, and Britney Spears playing on repeat on MTV."

    8. "Brands like Ed Hardy, Affliction, and True Religion."

    An Ed Hardy T-shirt
    9. "Switching to Channel 3 to play games instead of switching inputs."

    10. "When I hear the 2000s, for some reason, my mind always goes to me sitting in my room playing Need for Speed: Most Wanted, with 'Promiscuous Girl' by Nelly Furtado playing on the radio, and holding the cordless phone up with my shoulder as I talk to my childhood best friend about games. I played the game for about a week, but this specific moment sticks out and somehow defines the 2000s for me."

    11. "Burned CDs, car CD players, the OG Xbox."

    12. "Low-cut jeans and belly button piercings."

    Britney Spears posing in crop top and low-cut jeans
    13. "Shell necklaces and chokers."

    14. "The F.R.I.E.N.D.S logo, ill-fitted suits, Smash Mouth, my parents waking me up to watch the ball drop on NYE, Vans shoes."

    15. "Those awful sweatpants that had 'PINK' written across the back of them."

    16. "Words like 'tight' and products like Nike Shox and the iPod Nano."

    An iPod Nano next to another iPod
    Is there anything you would add to this list? If so, share it with me in the comments below!

