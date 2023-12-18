Tell Us About Your Most Embarrassing "Home For The Holidays" Hookup

As we're nearing the end of 2023, a lot of you may be going home for the holidays.
While being back in your hometown, it's usually fun to catch up with old friends and possibly old flings.
I want to hear more if you've hooked up with an ex-high school boyfriend or maybe the bartender at your local hometown. So I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask, what's your most embarrassing home for the holidays hookup story?
Maybe over winter break, after a night out, you ended up going back to a girl's house for a hookup only to wake up the next morning and realize you're in the house of your ex-girlfriend because you just spent the night with her younger sister.
Perhaps the bartender at your local bar was hitting on you and after his shift, you made out with him outside behind the bar. You suddenly hear a car honking in the distance, only to realize he has a girlfriend who is in the parking lot waiting to pick him up.
Or maybe you rekindled with an old flame and hooked up with them that night. Lucky (or unlucky) for you, it turns out that your aunt is good friends with your hookup's mom and they both showed up to Christmas Eve dinner the next night.
Whatever your home for the holidays hookup story is, I want to hear about it in this anonymous form or in the comments below!