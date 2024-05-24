"Reselling Forever 21 For $200 Is Diabolical": Millennials Are In Shock At The Wild Prices Gen Z'ers Are Trying To Resell Some Of Our Old Clothes For

“Vintage Forever 21? Let me just go take my Metamucil in peace."

As we all know, what goes around comes back around when it comes to fashion. I'm all for certain trends coming back, but what grinds my gears is when some of these younger generations call millennial fashion VINTAGE.

Yes, you read that correctly. Let me explain further: a Gen Z'er recently went viral after listing a pair of sequin cheetah print shorts from Forever 21, coining them "vintage," for almost $300 on Depop, a fashion reseller website. The real kicker is that these shorts once sold for only $15.

I am SCREAMING!

Of course, the person who wanted to buy the shorts thought $298 was bananas, so they clearly negotiated hard and happily purchased the shorts for a "reasonable" $198. Someone pick my jaw up off the floor!!

And the internet cannot believe their eyes!

Say it louder for the Gen Zers in the back!

Lol, same.

Unfortunately for my fellow millennial friends, these Forever 21 cheetah print sequin shorts are not the only outrageous thing this Depop seller has listed and sold. Take this Abercrombie & Fitch t-shirt that sold for ... wait for it — $88!

Or a pair of "rare Y2K" Victoria's Secret PINK pajama pants that sold for just under $100. WHAT??

While I am lowkey kicking myself in the butt for not holding onto some of my old Abercrombie items, it's certainly not ethical to use phrases like "vintage," "rare," and "unique" to draw people in when reselling items for more than double their price.

My advice is to be careful when looking to purchase items from reseller sites and do your research to know what exactly you're buying and if you're getting a reasonable price on it.