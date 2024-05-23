12.

"Whenever you see a store at a mall that is going out of business, keep in mind that though you think you may be scoring some great deals on merchandise and such, no one in the store is making a dime off of anything you buy. Everything is owned by the bank that is liquidating the assets of the business. Everything that was able to be sold to the public had a price tag slapped on it also. Even items that were normally free to customers, such as books of matches that had our shop's logo on them, had a price. The fixtures and displays were all priced to go as an employee who was tasked with making sure that anything and everything that was on the sales floor had a price tag on it. Needless to say, through the two months that we were 'Going out of business' it was quite depressing and chaotic. We were putting price tags on things that I had never even seen before that had been dug out of storage."