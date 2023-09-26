12.

"I don’t want my daughters to go through food issues as I do and even after working with therapists, I still struggle. I always offer "healthy" foods and keep junk foods to a minimum in the house. But she’s 10 and starting to become overweight herself. I try to keep comments about myself in my head and never say anything to her about her weight. I give her affirmations and build up her confidence as much as I can. But is it enough? I try to just say things like 'Is that a healthy thing?' Or 'You’re going get an upset stomach if you eat that' or 'If you get another helping you’ll have trouble sleeping tonight and you’ll be really tired at school in the morning' but I don’t know if I’ll ever win saying the right things to her."