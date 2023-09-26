How children are raised can certainly affect them as adults — in both positive and negative ways. Redditor u/RunningInAHurricane originally asked, "What do a lot of parents do that unknowingly screws their children over?" and the BuzzFeed Community chimed in with their own thoughts on the topic. Here is what some people had to say.
1. "Forcing kids to give a relative or friend of the family a kiss when they don't want to, especially little girls. They have to grow up knowing that they get to make the decisions about their own bodies."
2. "When parents are playing with their children and then stop — abruptly or without explanation — to tend to their electronics. Then parents get upset or irritated with the child when they want to continue the games. This hurts children in multiple ways by leaving them with hurt feelings and confusion. Technology has damaged interpersonal relations between parents and their kids, as well as between siblings. Raising kids is an amazing challenge that should be at the top of the priority list."
3. "I'm afraid my sister is going to become one of those helicopter parents with my nephew. He just turned five and I get that you have to keep some things from children that age, but my dad mentioned the word 'kill' when we were at their house and my sister told him that she doesn't want her son to hear those kinds of words."
"He is going to hear that word and hear and see a lot worse things as he gets older. She can't protect him from everything. I am afraid he will turn out to be one of those young adults who are very naive when it comes to not-so-great people — or not realize that there are bad people out there."