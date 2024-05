9.

"We had three young kids. After four years together, he received a kidney transplant. I drove daily from Seattle to Portland to be there for him. I fed the kids breakfast, left, and went home to put them to bed for three weeks. I had cared for him while on dialysis. When I had our last child at 30, I almost died and was hospitalized for 2 1/2 months. Before a major operation, they let me go home for a few hours to see the kids. When I survived the operation and was being discharged, he was three hours late to pick me up. The next morning, I went back to life with kids and newborns. I was 5’4" and weighed 82lbs. I knew I was done. It took three years, but I left. It was both of us. We’d married young, and I was his first. Childhood taught me not to be weak or complain. He had a successful second marriage. I, unfortunately, replaced him with worse, but that’s over, too. I have my pets. I’m happy. I hold no grudges. I wish them the best."