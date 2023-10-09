  • Viral badge

“It Creates A Breeding Ground For Bacteria”: Dentists Are Sharing The Most Common Mistakes They See Their Patients Make

Please excuse me while I go fix my entire toothbrushing routine...

by Fabiana Buontempo

Going to the dentist can be a daunting experience for some. However, as you get older, you quickly learn that it's one of those appointments that you know you can't cancel because it's detrimental to your teeth — and overall health.

Whether you're someone who only visits your dentist for your routine cleanings or you're at the dentist often because you need extra work done, there is likely something you're skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your teeth. I spoke to a few experts — including dentists, prosthodontists, and orthodontists — to find out more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their mouths. Here's what they had to say.

MISTAKE #1: Brushing your teeth too aggressively.

While it's important to thoroughly brush your teeth to remove food and any bacteria buildup, you want to make sure you're not brushing too hard or aggressively — and this applies to both manual toothbrushes and electric ones.

"It's the bristle tips that do the cleaning, and applying too much pressure causes them to splay out. Aggressive brushing can also lead to gum recession and erosion of the exposed root surface," said Dr. Jason Macik, a dentist and clinical assistant professor at High Point University’s Workman School of Dental Medicine.

"This is a mistake I see far too often — patients applying extra pressure to their electronic toothbrush and damaging their gums or enamel," added Dr. Nicole Mackie, a Las Vegas-based prosthodontist. "Instead, just let the electric toothbrush do its thing and gently hold it at a 45-degree angle to the gumline.”

MISTAKE #2: Rinsing with water immediately after you brush your teeth.

In order for the fluoride in toothpaste to be effective, it needs to sit on your teeth for at least two minutes after brushing — and not be washed away by water.

"This allows the active ingredients inside the toothpaste, such as fluoride, enough time to work helping to strengthen the enamel and combat cavities," Dr. Mackie advised. 

Dr. Mackie said after two minutes, you can rinse with water to help remove any residual toothpaste and debris from the mouth if you'd like. 

Dr. Irina Vaiman Kessler, a dentist at NY Family Dental Arts, agreed and added that you can add mouthwash as the next step after a few minutes (more on this below) or you can rinse with mouthwash at a later time.

MISTAKE #3: Using mouthwash immediately after brushing.

Similarly, you shouldn't rinse with mouthwash immediately after brushing. "This washes away the concentrated fluoride toothpaste that is left on your teeth [after brushing], thereby weakening its benefits," Dr. Mackie said.  

If you want to use mouthwash, Dr. Mackie advises you to wait a few minutes after rinsing your mouth with water after brushing. 

MISTAKE #4: Not replacing your toothbrush every three months.

"Toothbrushes are prone to harbor bacteria, and the bristles wear out over time. We recommend a new toothbrush [or toothbrush head] every three months or after an illness to ensure your toothbrush is as clean as possible," explained Eddy J. Sedeño III, DMD, MS, a Miami-based orthodontist.

MISTAKE #5: Brushing your teeth immediately after eating certain foods and drinks.

A mistake Dr. Mackie often sees patients make is brushing their teeth immediately after consuming sugary or acidic foods and drinks — including coffee.

She instead recommends waiting a minimum of 30 minutes after having these types of food and drinks. "Waiting prevents the spreading of acids around the mouth, which can accelerate enamel erosion," she added.

MISTAKE #6: Not realizing your diet has an effect on your teeth, too.

Dr. Macik emphasized that your diet has an effect on the health of your teeth — including very acidic food (like lemons or tomatoes) or sugary substances (like soda). "Excessive consumption of sugary and acidic foods erodes tooth enamel, promotes decay, and results in an environment more favorable to bacterial growth rather than a healthy oral cavity," he said. 

"Tobacco and alcohol use contribute to dental problems as well, causing staining and increasing the risk of oral cancer," he added.

MISTAKE #7: Putting a wet toothbrush in a closed case.

It's important to never put a wet toothbrush in a closed case — or a cabinet — after using it. "Doing this is equivalent to creating a breeding ground for bacteria. Make sure to let your toothbrush air-dry completely before storing it," Dr. Mackie explained.

MISTAKE #8: Flossing *after* brushing, rather than before.

Dr. Irina Vaiman Kessler, a dentist at NY Family Dental Arts, stressed that patients should always include flossing, brushing, and tongue scraping into their routine —  ideally in that order. 

"Flossing before brushing removes all the particles and bacteria that are stuck in between the teeth, which then allows you to irrigate with brushing afterwards," she told BuzzFeed. 

"Brushing helps to remove plaque from the surface of teeth and to prevent tooth decay and gum disease. Tongue scraping helps to remove bacteria and debris from the surface of the tongue, which can cause bad breath," Dr. Kessler added.

MISTAKE #9: Brushing your teeth with charcoal or baking soda.

A popular trend seen on social media in recent years is using charcoal-based products and baking soda to clean and whiten teeth. However, experts advise against it. 

"Baking soda and charcoal-based products are extremely abrasive to the teeth. While they may show short-term results, the long-term effects can be very damaging. They can actually erode the outer, more protective layer of your tooth," explained Melissa Alfonso Sedeño, DMD, MS.

How you brush your teeth is also crucial.

Brushing your teeth is extremely important and while most people know this, they fail to brush with the proper technique. Brushing should consist of small circles for a minimum of two minutes twice a day," added Sedeño.

Many electric toothbrushes have built-in timers and can help by improving technique as well. Brushing is only as effective as how well we do it," she said.

MISTAKE #10: Relying on veneers to improve your smile.

People often turn to dental veneers as a fix for dental problems. However, Dr. Sedeño advises patients to first explore alternative options — and to understand the risks and benefits behind each one.

"In some instances, veneers may be needed. However, veneers may require the removal of a lot of tooth structure and subsequent maintenance," explained Dr. Sedeño.

"[I often see] patients with healthy teeth that can alternatively be moved together with orthodontic treatment — such as Invisalign or other aligners — to achieve the same esthetic result with no tooth removal," Dr. Sedeño added.

"Orthodontic treatment does take a bit more time, but the results will be long-lasting and much less invasive. In many situations, dental veneers will need maintenance over time and can lead to more costly treatments if complications arise," he said. 

Overall, it's important to stay on top of your dental hygiene and get routine cleanings at your dentist. If you have any issues or concerns regarding your teeth, it's best to talk with a professional.