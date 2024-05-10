Relationships are a lot of work as is, but when you have difficult in-laws, it can make everything that much more challenging. I mean, the movie Monster in Law was definitely exaggerated, BUT there are some in-laws like that in this world!
Unfortunately, it seems like this Redditor got the short end of the stick with her mother-in-law as she posted in the r/JUSTNOMIL subreddit explaining their current situation: "My baby shower is planned for July. This whole time, I’ve had no say in anything when it comes to her. It’s all about what she wants. My fiancé ended up telling her she’s being overbearing. She threw a fit and said she was done planning it, she’ll just show up. That was until yesterday."
The OP continued, writing: "Even though this baby was planned, I honestly haven’t been excited. This pregnancy has been rough. I’ve honestly been sad, and MIL isn’t helping. She’s making it worse by things she’s done/said over the past five months. I’m eventually going to snap and tell her this baby isn’t her baby, but I’ve been trying hard to keep the peace. I told my fiancé yesterday I’m done with his mom, though, and I genuinely don’t want to see her. Because of her, I’m not telling anyone when I'm in labor, and I don’t even want her at the hospital."
"It’s like she’s taken control of my baby already, and I absolutely hate it. I’m loathing my pregnancy. I hate going to work and seeing her. I don’t know what to do or how to go about it. My fiancé said I can quit work whenever I want, but I want to keep going for at least another month or two. I dread seeing her just for the short time she pops in," the OP wrote.
Of course, there were a lot of opinions in the comment section, including people giving advice relating to her situation and how others have handled monsters, ahem, mothers-in-law who tried to be pushy and controlling.
