When it comes to hair, it seems like there is a laundry list of do's and don'ts. Personally, I get easily overwhelmed by not knowing how long is too long to leave on a hair mask, whether I am actually damaging my hair by going to bed with it wet, and so on.
Whether you're a haircare aficionado or someone who simply washes their hair and barely ever brushes it, there is likely something you're skipping out on or doing too much of when it comes to your hair. I spoke to a few experts — including hairstylists, haircare brand founders, and a dermatologist — to find out more about common mistakes patients make when it comes to their hair. Here's what they had to say.
MISTAKE #1: Washing your hair every single day.
MISTAKE #2: Going to sleep with wet hair.
"Tossing and turning during the night, especially if your hair is not carefully wrapped up, can lead to hair damage. It can also cause scalp issues and irritation if the moisture from your hair is trapped and unable to dry while resting on your pillow at night," Whitney said.
If you have no choice but to shower at night and go to bed with wet hair, gently braid it or wear it in a loose bun to prevent it from getting tangled and causing breakage.
MISTAKE #3: Skipping haircuts to grow your hair out faster.
"It's important to keep in mind that cutting the ends of your hair doesn’t make it grow faster. Hair growth occurs at the scalp, and trimming helps maintain healthy ends and reduce split ends," added celebrity hairstylist partner Camille Friend.
MISTAKE #4: Always reaching for an elastic instead of a claw clip.
MISTAKE #5: Thinking that wearing a hat will cause hair to thin.
"Hats that fit — like baseball caps, beanies, fedoras, and the like — aren’t anywhere near tight enough to block airflow or restrict blood flow. So the regular wearing of these types of hats is not going to cause damage or trigger thinning," Samantha explained.
"If you’re wearing a swim cap, wig, or head covering daily, it’s a good idea to always remove them gently, be extra careful and gentle around hairlines, and take a break from them at night to give your scalp and hair follicles time and room to breathe," she added.
MISTAKE #6: Not rinsing your hair with cold water at the end of a shower.
MISTAKE #7: Reaching for at-home boxed hair dye over visiting a professional.
"There are natural and less harmful ways to color your hair — including natural henna and indigo dyes, which improve the look and feel of your hair while imparting their red, brown, and/or black coloring. Temporary hair colors are also great because they sit on top of the hair strand, not affecting the cuticle layer," Whitney explained.
MISTAKE #8: Wearing your hair in a slicked-back bun too often.
However, there are ways to wear a slicked-back bun with care that can save your hairline and save you from damage. "This includes keeping a loose bun, rather than an extremely tight bun. Tie the hair loosely with a gentle satin scrunchie, rather than a thin, harsh elastic. Lastly, alternate between different hairstyles so that your hair and scalp are not constantly being pulled in the same direction daily," Whitney added.
MISTAKE #9: Putting a homemade hair mask on your hair that consists of mayonnaise or eggs.
"Egg yolks and whites contain vitamins A and E, as well as biotin and folate, and can help strengthen damaged cuticles. Ingredients like avocado or coconut oil are great for hydrating dry or damaged hair. However, using these hair masks too frequently or leaving hair masks on for too long can actually further damage your hair," said Dr. Green.
MISTAKE #10: Not realizing stress can affect your hair.
MISTAKE #11: Thinking "dirty" looking roots are caused only by sweat.
"You can also experience the appearance of 'dirty' looking roots if you have product buildup on your scalp, and if you have an exceptionally oily scalp which can lead to excess sebum production and even dandruff," Whitney added.
"Hard water deposits are another culprit that can leave your hair and roots looking dirty, limp, and feeling 'sticky.' Hard water is water that has excessive mineral content that can become trapped on your scalp and your hair," she said.
"You can alleviate this issue by clarifying your hair with a clarifying shampoo and by purchasing any shower filter head available online," explained Whitney.